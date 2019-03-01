Sudan Police Fire Tear Gas As Protesters Defy Ban

Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir has declared a year-long state of emergency across the country and issued a slew of orders to curb nationwide protests against his rule, including a ban on unauthorised rallies. By ASHRAF SHAZLY (AFP)

Hundreds of Sudanese protesters rallied Thursday in Khartoum and its twin city Omdurman against the rule of President Omar al-Bashir, despite a ban imposed on unauthorised demonstrations, witnesses said.

Last week Bashir declared a year-long state of emergency across the country, and issued a slew of orders to curb nationwide protests against his rule, including a ban on any unauthorised rallies.

He also gave sweeping powers to security forces to carry out raids and search people.

Thursday's rallies came as the authorities set up special emergency courts to investigate violations of the directives issued by Bashir, with offences punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

But protesters chanting their rallying cry "freedom, peace, justice" demonstrated across several districts of the capital Khartoum and Omdurman on Thursday, in defiance of the ban, witnesses said.

Witnesses said areas including Street 60 and Shambat in Khartoum and parts of Omdurman saw some of the biggest gatherings since the protests erupted in December.

Riot police confronted the protesters in some districts with tear gas, witnesses said.

"We came out today because we have no alternative," said protester Siddiq, who gave only his first name for security reasons.

Protests erupted across Sudan in December after a government decision to triple the price of bread. By STRINGER (AFP)

"The only alternative we have is to overthrow this regime. We will continue despite the state of emergency."

Several protesters were arrested and taken to the emergency courts, lawyers said on condition of anonymity.

Deadly clashes surrounding protests have rocked Sudan for more than two months, with demonstrators taking to the streets since December 19 after a government decision to triple the price of bread.

The protests swiftly mushroomed into nationwide rallies against Bashir's three-decade rule, with people calling on him to step down.

Sudanese officials say 31 people have died in protest-related violence so far, while Human Rights Watch says at least 51 have been killed, including medics and children.

Bashir, who swept to power in an 1989 Islamist-backed coup, has remained defiant.

Last week he also dissolved the federal and provincial governments and appointed 16 army officers and two officers from the feared National Intelligence and Security Service as provincial governors.

The United States, Britain, Norway and Canada have criticised the state of emergency as a "return to military rule".

"Allowing security forces to act with impunity will further erode human rights, governance and effective economic management," the four Western countries said in a joint statement Tuesday.

"The return to military rule does not create a conducive environment for a renewed political dialogue or credible elections."

Khartoum hit back at the rebuke on Wednesday, saying it was an "intervention" in the country's internal affairs.

"The state of emergency will not impact freedoms of people and their rights," the foreign ministry said.