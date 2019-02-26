The effects of a childhood negate of self love and expression.

Today it's a poem: Don't express, Tighten up, Move on, So how do you breath ? When hands pull you everywhere? Except where your feet Want to go. (Tuntum Nahana Akosua) If we can learn to stop fighting ourselves maybe we won't have so much pain.
I am an Akyem and Akuapem. Who loves to write, learn, discuss politics and women's issues. I also love to read. I have an undergraduate degree in English literature and Creative Writing and a Masters in Creative Writing.
Disclaimer: "The views/contents expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author(s) and do not neccessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article."
Reproduction is authorised provided the author's permission is granted.
