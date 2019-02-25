Sunyani West DCE Donates Logistics To Chips Compounds

Mr. Martin Obeng, the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Sunyani West in the Bono Region have presented logistics and equipment, including furniture to the Akwasua and Adoe Community-Based Health Planning and Services (CHIPS) compounds in the district.

The items are meant among other things to boost health services and save lives in the beneficiary areas.

The items worth GHC33,134.00 was funded by the District Assembly through its Internally Generated Fund (IGF).

The items include desk, tables and chairs, cupboard, shelves, benches, beds, mattress, curtains, TV/Decoder, table top fridge and signpost among others.

Madam Rosaline Antwi, a Nursing Officer received the logistics on behalf of the District Health Directorate.

She said two nurses have already been posted to the two CHIPS compounds to improve health delivery services.

She thanked the DCE and Assembly for donating the logistics to the two CHIPS compounds. She pledged that the logistics would be put to the right purpose to save lives.

The chiefs of both communities, Nana Opoku Ababio of Akwasua and Nana Amo Amoah II of Adoe used the opportunity to appeal to the government to work on the deplorable roads in the communities to improve their road network.

The chief of Akwasua, Nana Opoku Ababio made a passionate appeal for government to provide the community with a teacher’s bungalow to enable the teacher to be stationed in the community to monitor the activity of their children.

The Chief of Adoe on the hand used the opportunity to request for a cleaner and a security man for the CHIPS compound and also pleaded for the Assembly to fence the CHIPS compound to prevent encroachers from encroaching on their land. They also asked the DCE to extend electricity to the communities to improve the standard of living of the people.

Mr. Martin Obeng, the DCE assured them that the government was working on all major roads in the district including their communities. The DCE noted with an assurance that in the 2019 budget, the government announced the construction of Odumase-Adoe roads to Serkwa.

He also added that the District Feeder Roads’ Officer in the district have taken records of all bad roads within the district and work has begun. The DCE advised the health workers to maintain good maintenance culture so that it last longer. The DCE was accompanied by the District Coordinator Mr. Philip Baazeng for the donation.