Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
35 minutes ago | Africa

Winning Return For Van Niekerk After Injury Lay-Off

By AFP
Wayde Van Niekerk took silver in the final of the men's 200m at the 2017 but has been injured for the two years since. By Antonin THUILLIER (AFP/File)
Wayde Van Niekerk took silver in the final of the men's 200m at the 2017 but has been injured for the two years since. By Antonin THUILLIER (AFP/File)

South African Olympic 400-metre gold medallist and world record-holder Wayde van Niekerk made a winning return to competitive action at the weekend after a long injury lay-off.

The 26-year-old suffered freak knee injuries during a celebrity touch rugby match in Cape Town two years ago and his rehabilitation included time in the United States, Qatar and South Africa.

Van Niekerk won a 400m race at the provincial Free State championships in central city Bloemfontein in a time of 47:28 seconds, 4:25 sec outside his world record.

South African international hurdler Cornel Fredericks made most of the running against a slow-starting Van Niekerk, who caught up in the final 100m to cross the line first.

It was the first time Van Niekerk had competed since defending his 400m title and finishing second in the 200m final at the 2017 world championships in London.

The Cape Town-born athlete set the world record of 43:03 when winning 400m gold at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games.

Africa
Powered By Modern Ghana
ICJ To Rule On The Fate Of The Chagos Archipelago
Burkina Forces Kill Nearly 30 'Terrorists' In Operation: Military
EU Sees First Arab Summit As Response To Russia, China
Ghana Opposition Picks Ex-President Mahama To Run In 2020
TOP STORIES

Ghanaians Want Mahama Back – Ofosu Ampofo

3 hours ago

Mahama Camp Denies Vote-Buying In Presidential Primaries

3 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line