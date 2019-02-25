Mahama Must Never Repeat The Mistake He Did If He Becomes The Next President

John Mahama

Mahama lost his second term of office to Nana Akufo Addo. That means Ghanaians weren’t satisfied with his achievements under the NDC. Since then arguments over corruption between NDC and NPP have continued to make headlines in Ghanaian papers.

Well, let’s put all behind us following the former president’s landslide victory as the flag bearer or NDC’s presidential candidate and if he wins, he will be sworn in as the new president after Nana Akufo Addo.

Actually, in a real sense, Mahama’s victory doesn’t matter much because Nana Akufo Addo can still win his second term. However, if Mahama hopes to win, then he must seriously cast his mind to recollect what went wrong or caused his failure in order not to repeat the same mistakes he did again.

In my life, I have never seen such a gentle Ghanaian leader able to absorb and tolerate such insults, degrading comments and horrible names from opposition or section of Ghanaians that hate him. Not even like Donald Trump who has been attacking all his opponents on Twitter.

As I always say, I am a Ghanaian and I really love my country, therefore, NPP or NDC winning elections doesn’t matter to me. What matters most is everyone who is on the throne as a leader in Ghana should always remember that they didn’t take the post by chance.

It’s the votes of the suffering masses that gave them that opportunity to be there, therefore, they should pay back the voters by providing them with the amenities necessary in life as human beings.