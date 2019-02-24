Innovation Is A Mandate, Not A Choice

It’s quite a sad sight whenever I go to the Black Star Square (formerly Independence Square) on a random day and set eyes on these “traditional photographers” who wait in anticipation for visitors of the historic ground to seek their services with pictures.

The sad aspect is really not about the photographers standing in the scorching sun, but then the pity looks on their faces as they become spectators to people snapping several photos with their smartphones.

However, some of these photographers muster the courage to approach people and inquire whether they care for a photograph but almost 99% of visitors turn down such offer simply because they possess phones that take equally or even better pictures.

My whole point is, with the advent of technology, don’t these “traditional photographers” realize that the importance of their services would not be so much needed in this era as compared to two decades ago?

I mean why would I pay money to be photographed by someone while I’ve got a mobile phone with great camera pixel? To make matters worse, a few people will prefer to have hard copies of their pictures as compared to the majority of today’s world that have a whole photo gallery on phone.

It’s about time we begin advocating to these photographers to abreast themselves of the current trends and the advancement of technology, so they can be relevant in the competitive market.

They must understand the essence of branding themselves very well in order to attract the right kind of dividends they deserve. Photography is now a whole big business as compared to probably three decades ago because of the magic tool of social media that makes it quite easy to get clients from any part of the world.

If these “traditional photographers” were to realize the awesome opportunities that come with the job they’ve toiled all their lives for, they would upgrade themselves with today’s advanced mechanisms and really excel in business.

Yes, I understand most of these old fashioned photographers are not social media inclined, but then if we enlighten them to know the benefit of creating a brand image, they would find someone to create an account and constantly feed prospective clients with their works.

With the use of social media, it’s quite easy to market yourself not only to the people in your sphere of contact but to anyone who may come across your post on the internet. Let’s help these people to be relevant in today’s world because it really breaks my heart to see them just ‘wandering in wonderland.’

Years ago, my man of God Pastor Chris Oyakhilome once said in one of his sermons that if mechanics who only learned to repair BMW cars don’t upgrade themselves with the functions of other cars, they’ll be out of business in ten years’ time.

That is very true because new brand of cars are popping out every time and mechanics who have invested time and money in learning how to fix a variety of cars are the ones ripping benefit now.

The formula of being relevant in every season is inundating your mind and upgrading yourself with the current technological trends that are enhancing the growth of businesses.

There are definitely more to elaborate upon but let me pause here for us to deliberate on this before we delve deeper.

Permit me to name this part one as we continue the deliberation later.

Writer: Edward Kyei Frimpong

Email: [email protected]