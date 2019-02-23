Lydia Forson Reveals The Sad Part About Social Media Trolling

“The sad part about social media trolling is that 100% of trolls can't handle 0.0001% of what they dish. When you meet them in real life, all they do is beg and you're forced to go easy on them because you know they won't survive you exposing them,” Lydia Forson pointed out in a recent tweet.

This must be very sad: people who troll can't handle their own trolls. But why do they troll anyway?

Do they not know that some of those they troll, just like them, can't handle being trolled? Perhaps they just aren't interested in anyone except themselves. As suggested by Lydia Forson, they only keep what's in their best interest.

They will even beg you just to survive a troll. You go easy on them, and they don't go easy on you. These people do not live by the golden rule, which says, ‘do to others as you would have them do to you.’