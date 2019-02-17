Ghana is a Christian country

Ghana has forgotten how to love the lord our God with all our soul, heart and mind, or love our neighbour as our ourselves.

Therefore we struggle. Especially with not letting any corrupt word leave our mouths if it's not for the edification of grace. Everyday people are going to prophets for prosperity, to out do one another, to be seen with riches, to be seen as good. We have become pleasers of men. Who refuse to be doers of the word. For some they cannot even be doers of the word, because they do not read the word. All they know is pastor pray for me.

If they knew the word. They would know that when you seek first the kingdom of God and its righteousness all things will be added to you. Pride has made Ghanaians fake Christians, we go up and down to church. Pretending to be holy, nobody wants to accept that they are sinners by default and have to repent.

Everyday we gossip, pull each other down and refuse to offer constructive criticism. Thinking that because of some education, class or lady and gentleman behaviour we can insult others and talk to people anyhow. We dirty ourselves with pride, what God finds the most disgusting clothing to have.

We promote competition, instead of fairness and goodness. We refuse to celebrate the good and correct the bad. We think it's ok to steal from our neighbour, engage in favouritism and love money and status above all things. It's not ok, pride is our fall as Ghanaians. That's why our country is not growing. Sin brings curses. If we put God first, God will bless us with wisdom, knowledge and understanding to move forward.

Some will say the west is doing just fine ignoring God. However, if you look at the wars, the confusion, the gang life, the lack of love, family and community in the west. You will realise all that glitters is not gold. If Ghana puts God first we will stop the corruption, and want to move the country forward, because we love God and God's people.