Without them you wouldn't know the planets stories

You wouldn't know your worlds stories without them.

You wouldn't be able to hold your politicians to account without them.

You wouldn't know what was going on, in your local neighbourhoods and schools without them.

You wouldn't know what was going on in your hospitals, parliaments and public offices without them.

Journalists are your investigators, they make you laugh, cry, get angry, and educate you.

They are not criminals, but rather not paid enough, if paid at all, public servants who do their job, for the love of keeping you informed.

So you won't be blinded and taken for a fool, by those who have power over you. They give you access to voices of people in positions you cannot reach. They tell the ordinary human beings story. They give a voice to the voiceless.

I'm not biased, it's the truth. What would you know without journalists ?

Therefore think, before you criticise them. Before you wish them evil, know they are only doing their job by keeping you informed. Even journalists who are seen to be meddling in celebrity business, and things that some argue should be private. Do it because an audience wants that information. Therefore let's hold a mirror to our faces, and admit journalists tell stories we consume for pleasure and knowledge.

They are the teachers of the world around us.

This is dedicated to all the Ghanaian journalists, writers and reporters, past, present and future who work tirelessly to give people stories, I salute you. This is also in memory of Ahmed Hussein- Suale and all those who have died, been criticised or abused because of their work as a journalist.

May journalists continue to stand firm and not be deterred or bullied into silence. The world needs you to tell the planets stories. You are appreciated, even if they pretend not to appreciate you- they still read, watch and consume your stories.

By Tuntum Nahana Akosua