New Aguo M/A Primary School Razed Down By Fire

New Aguo M/A Primary School in the Nkwanta South Municipality of the Volta Region has been burnt to ashes when fire gutted the wooden structure on Monday 4th January 2019.

The fire which was believed to have started at 1:am consumed items running into thousands of Ghana Cedis including classroom dual desks.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known but the Assistance Headteacher of the School Rev. Kennedy Attah in an interview with a reporter who visited the school said, the management, the elders in the community and the security agencies are working assiduously to bring the perpetrators into a book as investigations have commenced.

According to him, the building was just a wooden structure, which was put up by the teachers and was in agreement with the PTA and the entire management of the school.

"The fire started yesterday but fortunately enough there were some church members around who helped quench it, we came to school early this morning only to notice that everything has been burn including over hundred dual desks, now we have no option than to let the children sit under the trees until something is done".

The Nkwanta South Municipal Educational Director, Mr. Stephen Tsuatorfe, who visited the scene expressed a great shock about how some wicked people will cause this harm to the school. He, therefore, assured the authorities that, he will forward the issue to the Assembly to come to their aid in a very short possible time.