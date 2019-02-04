Construction Of 24 Unit Classroom Block By MTN Begins

MTN Ghana Foundation has officially commenced the construction of a 24-unit classroom block for the Ghana Police Service Cluster of Schools in Tesano, Accra.

The decision to construct the classroom block was taken after the MTN Foundation received an appeal from the Ghana Police Service about a year ago. The request was subsequently submitted to the Board of Directors who reviewed the project and gave approval for the project to begin.

The project is expected to be completed in six months at a cost of GHS 1.6 million. The school complex will also have the Head teacher’s office, Staff Common room, washrooms and furniture.

In addition to this, MTN Foundation will convert and enhance an existing library into an integrated library consisting of a regular library with physical books and a modern ICT center. This is to help enhance teaching and learning in today’s digital world.

At the groundbreaking ceremony which officially marked the commencement of the project, CEO of MTN Ghana, Selorm Adadevoh, said, “For us at MTN, we just want to brighten the lives of young Ghanaians who have a great future ahead of them.

He said, “Education is said to be a golden ticket to a better life. Access to quality education fundamentally impacts economic growth and our future as a people.

The Inspector General of the Ghana Police Service, David Asante-Apeatu expressed joy at the favorable response of the MTN Ghana Foundation. He said, “I am excited about the role this facility will play in the Ghana Police Transformation Agenda. The Ghana Police Service is very grateful to the management of MTN”.

The construction of the school for the Ghana Police is the 143rd major project of the Foundation since its establishment in 2007. In all, the MTN Ghana Foundation has instituted 82 educational projects, 52 health projects, and 10 economic empowerment projects at a total cost in excess of GHS32 Million. Hundreds of small projects have been implemented through its annual staff volunteering program held in June.

About The MTN Foundation:

The MTN Ghana Foundation was established in November 2007 as the vehicle to select and implement MTN’s Corporate Social Investments. MTN Ghana Foundation has three areas of focus -Health, Education and Economic Empowerment. From inception to December 2017, the Foundation had undertaken 142 major projects across the country. Notable health projects include construction of a Neonatal Care Center for Tamale Teaching Hospital, refurbishment of the 2nd-floor maternity block of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, construction of a maternity block for Ejisu Government Hospital, and construction of an Emergency Center for Atua Government Hospital.

Education projects undertaken include construction of a boys dormitory for Akropong School for the Blind, construction of a six-unit classroom block for Kodjonya Millennium School, the establishment of 10 MTN ICT Learning Centers in each of Ghana’s 10 regions and the institution of an Innovation Hub at KNUST to promote Telecoms Engineering and Research. Key projects undertaken in Economic Empowerment include the construction of shea butter processing centers, provision of seed capital and skill training for Women of Tizaa Dini Association of Yendi and the Sung Suma Women Association of Wa.