Ho: Missing House Maid Not Kidnapped—Guardian

The guardian of a nineteen-year-old girl, who was reported missing in Sokodé Gborgame in the Ho municipality of the Volta Region, says she fears the girl might be hiding with her boyfriend.

According to Madam Cynthia Senyo Arku, her maid, Esther Mawufemor, who is originally from Kede in the Eastern Region has not been heard from her since she went missing on January 25, 2019.

60-year-old Cynthia Sernyo Arku, who reported the case to the Police, said Esther is dark, about 5-feet tall, and is of good character.

Cynthia told Citi News that Esther who has been her maid for about a year has been missing for two weeks now and all efforts to find her have yielded no positive results.

Madam Arku ruled out a kidnapping, saying she “believes strongly that Esther is hiding somewhere with her boyfriend.” Police in search for missing JHS student at Akim Anamase

In another development, Police in the Eastern Region has made a passionate appeal to the general public, especially residents in and around Akim Anamase in the Eastern Region to provide them with information, that will help them find a 20-year-old Junior High School student who has gone missing.

The girl, Georgina Ama Amenyo is said to have sneaked out of her home at Akim Anamase near Achiase on January 12, 2019 and has still not returned.

According to the police, a cover cloth and a pair of shoes belonging to the missing girl were found in the room of her 19-year-old boyfriend, Joseph Prah, who was the last person to see her.

Prah has since been arrested and granted bail.

The incident comes at a time when there are heightened reports of missing or kidnapped girls in various parts of the country.

The most prominent of all the reported cases has been the disappearance of three girls in the Sekondi-Takoradi metropolis in the Western Region.

They are believed to have been kidnapped between August 2018 and January 2019.

Three of the victims were reportedly kidnapped by the main suspect arrested earlier this year, 2019.

The suspect, Samuel Udoetuk Wills, is said to be behind the kidnapping of three girls in the Western Region between August and December 2018.

Samuel Udoetuk Wills is currently in police custody and being tried for breaking jail.

He has failed to provide the location of the kidnapped girls.

The Police are currently under public pressure to find the kidnapped girls.

