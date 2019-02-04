Dela Coffie Blasts Mahama Over 'Boot-For-Boot' Comment 

Dela Coffie

National Democratic Congress (NDC) activist, Dela Coffie has descended heavily on former President John Mahama for declaring 'boot-for-boot match against the ruling NPP in next year's general election.

John Mahama issued a strong signal that the NDC will match the NPP 'boot-for-boot' in the 2020 general election should they (NPP) dare us violent means to win the election.

This comes in the wake of the bloody electoral violence recorded last week Thursday during the Ayawaso West Wuogon Bye-elections which saw members of the NDC beaten and shot by armed men in police vehicle.

The outspoken communication member said in a Facebook post below:

Digesting John Mahama's "Boot for Boot" comment - Dela Cofie

I have listened to the entire recording of comments made by former President, John Dramani Mahama, on the events at the by-election in Ayawaso West Wuogon.

John Mahama in addressing NDC supporters at Adaklu in the Volta region, among other things, alluded to the capacity of the NDC to unleash violence on the citizenry and daring to match the NPP boot for boot going forward.

Am I am truly hearing this comment coming from Mr Mahama the pauper-politician, who once thought that he possessed the magic wand to wish away the nation’s problems. Is this the same gentleman who once argued that Nana Akufo-Addo's "all-die-be-die" comment was irresponsible?

It's amazing the sheer brazenness and the absolute illogicality of such a statement from an Ex-President, who from all indication is having a huge challenge in his bid at a comeback to the Presidency. What is equally unfathomable is how far John Mahama would go to destroy the NDC, a party that offered him the opportunity to lead it even though he was originally from the CPP stock.

As an NDC activist, I feel ashamed that Mahama was once my leader and President of Ghana. Some of us condemned Nana Akufo-Addo when he made the infamous "all-die-be-die" comments and I am calling on all lovers of peace in this country to come down very hard on the filth associated with Mahama's politics.

Mahama’s comment must not be taken lightly. It is one of the many sad episodes in Ghanaian politics. In twenty-first century democratic Ghanaian politics, some of our respected leaders have the habit of intellectualizing idiocy. They speak ill of commonsense where their nascent ideas are laid bare in the face, and their intellectuality questioned.

How does he intend to match the NPP boot for boot? John Mahama wants to take up arms to settle political differences? A whole former President of Ghana? And he intends to engage in a civil war while his children are studying in Europe and far East? Whose children and family members does he intend to use for his senseless and immoral civil unrest?

So as a former commander in chief of the Ghana Armed forces, Mahama is saying that it was wrong for state security to neutralize goons with weapons firing at the citizenry going about their legitimate, legal and civic duty of voting in a democracy? So much so that he's threatening violence in return?

John Mahama was a huge failure as President. Yes, he is a failed politician. He was unable to resist the trappings of power and did very little if not worse to erode the perception that, all politicians are corrupt, easily manipulated and consistently ineffective. In the end, Mahama was the terrible chief executive who did not only bring disgrace to himself but to the office of President.

He presided over the most corrupt administration in the history of Ghana politics because he himself is corrupt to the core. His family have been in business for decades but only found wealth after he became president.

Mahama wasn't good enough to be held up as an example for others to follow. He had every opportunity to set himself apart and provide excellent leadership. But he squandered it all and ended up as a failed leader, with a weak legacy if any at all.

No matter how anyone sees it Mahama is a coward and a loser. Mahama has not changed one bit. He wasn't a cleaver leader and he's not any wiser even after such a humiliating electoral defeat in 2016.

With all these albatross dangling around his neck, he managed to use corrupt means to elevate himself as the front runner for the NDC nominations to lead the party into 2020 elections. I believe these questionable political exploits gave him a false sense of invincibility, and he's desperately seeking to start some stupid civil war because he knows for sure that he has no chance of getting back to power.

In my judgment, political leaders like Mahama are not saints, but a subset of criminals draped in suits to hide their criminal dispositions. The National Security must as a matter of urgency call Mahama to order.

I shall be back!!