KNUST Develops Policy To Guide Graduate Studies

The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), has developed policy documents to guide the conduct of graduate studies.

Professor Kwasi Obiri-Danso, the Vice-Chancellor, said the documents included 'Guide for Higher Degree Research Supervision', as well as 'Guide for the Preparation and Evaluation of Higher Degree Research Thesis', and a 'Policy on Publication'.

The move, according to the authorities, was aimed at improving service delivery at the KNUST School of Graduate Studies considering the high patronage for its academic programmes.

Prof. Obiri-Danso, who was addressing a special congregation ceremony of the University at the Great Hall, Kumasi, explained that the initiative was part of continuing efforts to focus more attention on graduate education and research.

This year's ceremony saw a total of 3, 729 graduates, made up of 1, 268 undergraduates and 2, 461 post-graduates from all the six colleges being awarded certificates.

Thirty-eight (38) PhD candidates were also awarded with their terminal degrees.

Prof. Obiri-Danso asserted that the University since its establishment in the early 1950s had played a significant role in the human resource development of the Ghanaian society.

'We do not need a prophet to tell all and sundry that KNUST has served this nation well, having provided most of the scientists, virtually all the engineers, architects, pharmacists, planners, quantity surveyors and other professionals for the development of this country,' he emphasised.

The Vice-Chancellor, while commending the government for various initiatives to expand university education stressed the need for the employment of 'more young blood lecturers' to help increase the University's faculty base.

'There are many locally and internationally trained Ph.D. holders ready to seize this opportunity,' he stated.

He said it was also important to allow the University to retain its experienced retired academics in order to mentor the new young ones.

