Evil Persist When Good Men Refuse To Speak

masked men security

After becoming one of the promising democratic countries in Africa, we have suddenly hit the reverse gear and hastily undoing all that we have achieved as a nation democratically and speeding close to the abyss. We witnessed the abysmal performance of the Electoral Commission (EC) during the referenda to create new regions. Unfortunately, the President of the Republic Nana Akuffo Addo congratulated the EC for performing abysmally.

A couple of weeks down the line, the EC organized a bye-elections at Ayawaso West Wuogon and it recorded a mere turn-out of 19% because the Minister of National Security Hon. Bryan Acheampong deployed some masked men whose unlawful and terrorizing activities marred the beauty of the elections which the EC could have used to clean her image. The Police have categorically denied that the masked men who went about terrorizing poor voters in Ayawaso West Wuogon did not come from their outfit yet they were using vehicles belonging to the police Service. Come to think of it, which security personnel wears earring? Yet some of these so-called “security” men were seen wearing earrings.

What happened in Ayawaso West Wuogon is shameful, distasteful and evil. In a civilized country, the Minister of National Security would have taken a bow by now. I, therefore, call on the President Nana Akuffo Addo to fire the National Security Minister for using unauthorized men to harass and injure law-abiding citizens whose only crime is to choose their parliamentarian through the ballot.

In the era where we have as many as 15 men in the helm of security, Ghanaians feel more insecure than ever due to the creation of these terrorist groups by politicians.

As a man of God let me remind politicians who think they can do whatever they like must revise their notes. The Bible says that ‘whatever you sow, so shall you reap’. God will judge you severely here on earth in Ghana. Whatever a Ghanaian loses (be it life, property, etc.) through your action or inaction will be measured, pressed down shaken together, overflowing to you (Luke 6:38). You cannot grow violence and reap peace. You will certainly reap all that you have sown. I decree and declare that you shall never escape the wrath of God.

My fellow ministers of the gospel, I know some of you are politically coloured now, hence you are unable to call a spade a spade. You have become hypocrites and sound as such. May I remind you that God called you to speak and stand by the truth at all times. Repent and retrace your steps to the truth and speak as a watchman (Ezekiel 3:17). Remember, judgement will begin from the house of the Lord (1Peter 4:17). Our collective silence has emboldened the perpetuation of evil in the land. May we condemn everything condemnable and praise praise-worthy actions. May we not compromise the peace and stability of Ghana because of politics. Remember, God is watching.

Bishop Nathaniel Rudolph

College of Bishops & Deans

0505720008