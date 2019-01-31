Repent oo repent konkonsa ni repent

I saw Rosemond Brown (Akuapem polo) dancing to Joyce Blessing's 'Repent' in a video days ago. The way she was dancing she must have been convicted by the Holy Spirit. If not, she shouldn't dance at all, because she should know she's the gossiper who needs to repent.

I think that song should be played in all Ghana churches and churches all over the world. The gossiping, jealousy, and wickedness that is allowed to fester in church is a disgrace to God. Joyce Blessing also sings about thieves (this is not just the armed robber, the corrupt, company thieves, pastor robbers and those who collect bribes also fall in this category) and hypocrites at church. She warns when Jesus comes, they will be left behind.

The gossiper is the first one who has to stop, that's why they are listed as the first type of sinner in the song. They are the main killers of church progress today. Gossipers pretend they are gossiping out of concern and trying to extend the gospel.

Meanwhile they are just spreading malice to destroy people's spirits, so their evil hearts can rejoice, and the subjects of their gossip feel disempowered, and remove themselves from church. They are the main reason why church membership is declining. But gossipers hold high positions in church because they are the most skilled deceivers. They act like their holy, but that's not the case.

For example, I knew one lady who was a church of Pentecost elder. She definitely did not train up her children the way they should go. Her children were utterly despicable, but she had taught them her pretender ways. They would bully other girls and rip them to shreds. Meanwhile they would act like innocent victims whenever they were caught.

Also, because their mother had taught them to become supreme liars, they would deny it. This mother, who would go from house to house, pretending to be preaching the good news and giving advice, would be sharing the secrets of those who confided in her. If they dared go against her she would share them.

Nothing was out of bounds, not even people’s marital issues, immigration statuses etc. Yet in church she spoke in tongues and worshipped like no other. She also advertised she did immigration papers for people to stay abroad, (yes, the church Madame promoted illegal activity), yet she wouldn't fulfil her promise and stole the sum in thousands they gave her, and never returned their calls.

Meanwhile her and her friends, wanted to give advice to people who they thought were not Christian. One of these friends gossips bitterly about her own family members, who helped her with her finances and provided emotional support. The other gossips about her husband and demeans him to all who will hear. Yet they are all main people in the church.

The Pentecost Church elder's children and her youngest daughters’ friends (who also held prominent positions in their various churches youth groups), are what are called Kwasi Amankwa Christians (fake Christians), Christians who wrap themselves in church yet continuously do evil, praise God but their wicked hearts are far from him. They have the same personalities of all the enemies of progress of God mentioned in this article. They know right but choose to do wrong.

These young girls tried to ruin the life of another young girl. They tried to destroy her job prospects, ruin her name and gossiped about her to all the Ghanaians they could find to listen in their town. They tried to turn the girl’s family against her and make everyone hate her. All because she was revealing some of their dark truths, they didn't want anyone to know.

Their pastors were silent and even engaged in the gossip because the girls served in church. I can't even write the extent of what they wanted to do to her, because it was chillingly bad. However, by the grace of God they did not succeed.

Another young woman told me her story, she was in a church youth group with youth who could tell her not to come to church if she couldn't be bothered, because God won't want her there.

This youth group isolated her and gossiped about her. When she confronted them, the youth leader told her is because what she says is disgusting. The fact they didn't feel she was Christian was enough for them to gossip about her and hide it as concern.

The pastors she reported it to, were mute. The girl left a society, one of her church members was still in and all her secrets said in church, were passed unto the society. The majority of the society were Christians. Who mocked the young lady and said she needed prayers, they gossiped about her, her former friends in the group even wanted to share her secrets and the whole group laughed at jokes of her being beaten by some members of the group.

When the girl found out and reported them to their respective church elders and pastors. She was met with silence and a call to just forgive. Her former church youth leader and assistant slyly laughed at her, and even tried to apportion the blame to her. All pastors involved were silent.

Another young lady shared her story about how she dated a pastor. This pastor encouraged sex before marriage and other unchristian acts. The break up was painful as she realised this man of God did not live in line with the scripture.

The man of God and other members of the congregation who she considered family gossiped about her. To the point where she became depressed and they had the gull to come to her house, insult her then tell her to get over it and come to church.

The pastor dated another church girl, who confronted her in their university library and told her their relationship is being done the Christian way, with no sex. The pastor actually shared their intimate details with his new girl. The whole congregation found out they were having no sex before marriage. The young woman for a long-time feared church and wanted nothing to do with it. When she mustered the courage to go back to church- her phone was stolen in church.

I also know of a young man. Whose early life was rife with criminality and bad decisions. At university he decided to go to church and find a relationship with God. He grew disenchanted by the back biting, gossip about him and the church folk’s hypocrisy. Now he doesn't bother with church and questions God as a whole.

We have people in church ruining lives because of their tongue. This is what the bible says about uncontrolled tongues. God views gossip as a high-level sin. "3 When we put bits into the mouths of horses to make them obey us, we can turn the whole animal. 4 Or take ships as an example. Although they are so large and are driven by strong winds, they are steered by a very small rudder wherever the pilot wants to go. 5 Likewise, the tongue is a small part of the body, but it makes great boasts. Consider what a great forest is set on fire by a small spark. 6 The tongue also is a fire, a world of evil among the parts of the body. It corrupts the whole body, sets the whole course of one’s life on fire, and is itself set on fire by hell.7 All kinds of animals, birds, reptiles and sea creatures are being tamed and have been tamed by mankind,8 but no human being can tame the tongue. It is a restless evil, full of deadly poison." (James 3:3-8)

Jesus came to show grace and mercy. Gossipers come to scatter, destroy and pollute. As a church we must not tell their victims to just forgive. We must tell gossipers that gossiping, slander and wickedness is a sin as bad as any other. That as a church who only speak what is noble, kind, good, pure and loving, to esteem and not destroy. Spreading malice to destroy others will not be tolerated.

This behaviour is frowned upon in schools, work places and life in general. Except the church, now I'm not saying gossipers don't exist in worldly institutions, but it seems the church actively allows any fool, Tom, Dick and Harry to spew rubbish, because no one will talk.

Gossipers better repent because if the church won't talk, Jesus will. In proverbs it says one who talks too much is always in strive and quarrel. Gossipers should also let go of the jealousy and conniving that makes their heart grow cold. Wherever a wicked heart and jealousy dwells so does a gossiper.

A gossiper forfeits peace, joy, happiness, friends and respect. Plus, their place in heaven on judgement day. The rest of the congregation also deserves to be able to enjoy Jesus, without these instigators in church disturbing them.

Gossiper repent! Church members make them repent for the sake of the church.

Part 2 is coming out soon

By Tuntum Nahana Akosua