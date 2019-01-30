Pantang Hospital Discharge Infants 6 hours After Birth Over Dusty Conditions

The Pantang Hospital in the Ga East Municipality in Accra has no option than to discharge new mothers just six hours after delivery as dusty roads around the facility increase fears of respiratory infections in babies.

Managers of one of country’s biggest mental health facilities say international best practice demands that a healthy baby stays for at least 24 hours.

But Joy News Nancy Emefa Dradosi reported Wednesday that doctors at the hospital are worried long periods of exposure to dust could lead to infections in the new births.

According to officials, a contractor working on the roads in the area moved from the site nearly half a year ago.

—Joy News