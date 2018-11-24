Energy Advisers Undergo Training Meant To Cut Down Electricity Consumption

Twenty energy advisers have been trained by authorities of Brew-Hammond Energy Center, College of Engineering KNUST to carry out an outreach education on the efficient usage of electricity.

As part of their operations as disclosed by the leadership, trained advisers will move from house-to-house and will educate residents on practical ways of reducing energy consumption and cost.

Personnel under this project will again carry out data collection and energy audit at various homes and will again give out energy saving devices to residents.

Speaking to thepressradio.com on the sidelines during the launching of Energy Efficiency for Households and SMEs Project in Kumasi, Dr Richard Opoku who is the project coordinator indicated that the initiative was prompted by the reckless usage of electric energy by many Ghanaians in the country.

Many households in the country he noted are always whipped with high electricity tariffs due to tenants reckless usage of electric appliances, adding that until the public is educated on the efficient and proper way of consuming energy, high bills will continue to be a great challenge to the finances of many.

The project he announced has been piloted in Accra and that the outreach education program which has already started in Kumasi and expected to last for two weeks will be replicated across every region in the country.