NDC Polls: Ako Gunn kicks against NEC's decision of appointing communication officers from 2021

Aspiring Deputy National Communications Officer of the opposition National Democratic Congress who is also a member of Montie trio, Godwin Ako Gunn has kicked against the proposed decision taken by the National Executive Committee (NEC) to appoint communications officers for the party from 2021 beyond.

It has been reported that during the last meeting by the NEC held on Tuesday, from next four years the party will not elect its Communication Officers from branch level to national level but will resort to appointment.

This forms part of their constitutional amendment done every four years during a National Congress.

These Communication Officers have described the decision as irrelevant and unmerited.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has scheduled its National Delegates Congress for November 17, 2018, at the Trade Fair Center.

Earlier on, all the elected Communications Officers from the branch level to the national level in a statement kicked against the proposed decision and described it as irrelevant and unmerited and also a recipe for disaster.

A statement signed by the NDC's aspiring deputy national communications officer, Ako Gunn and copied to GhanaWeb indicated "Your vote for me this Saturday will be well appreciated, but let us also consider some few amendments that will be done during the conference. I want to share my thoughts with you concerning the OFFICE OF COMMUNICATIONS OFFICE, which the current administration wants to take out from the constitution as an elected office".

He added "I know with this write up, I am putting my neck on the line, but trust Godwin Ako Gunn to stand by the marginalised, deprived and the disadvantaged. But if it must be done, it must be done well!!!".

According to him, the communications office per their constitution has a communication officer position as an elected office with two elected deputies, then the party appoints a communication director.

Ako Gunn doesn't understand why the NEC wants to scrap the current system and asked "Hope we don't rush to make us look like the NPP (elitist). Per our constitution, the COMMUNICATIONS COMMITTEE, is more powerful than the communications officers who are elected . So why the need to change the status quo?"

"I sometimes feel we allow outside forces to direct us as a party, but no group succeeds in following an opponent or a well wisher who is standing on the fence . Some years back, our communication department was known as PROPAGANDA DEPARTMENT. For whatever reason, we were pushed to change our name from propaganda to communications. I wouldn't talk much about this because we listened to the definition of our opponents more than the convictions we had that propagation, propaganda started with the church, when they moved to move souls !!! Sad we ate a humbled pie back then. I remember what we all did under Fiifi Kwetey back then", he quizzed.

He, therefore, cautioned the NEC to be careful with their decision not to demoralise the Communications Officers in their Constituencies ahead of 2020 general elections.

"I have a feeling that, the upcoming intent to scrap the communication office as an elected position may be emanating from the criticism that, our communication was weak. Assuming without admitting that this assertion is true, is this the way to go? Certainly no. Let us not demoralise the communication officers in our constituencies ahead of 2020, as if they are not needed, or without them, we can still win power. Any officer who sees that his office will be closed down like banks under Nana Ado Danquah, may have a weak focus ahead of 2020. LETS RETHINK PLEASE !!! For me there was more to our defeat than meets the eye. again that is a different thing for a different day", he cautioned.

Below is the full statement

THE COMMUNICATIONS OFFICER MUST STILL BE VOTED FOR !!!

(BY GODWIN AKO GUNN)

Good morning comrades, let me first and foremost thank you all for your support and well wishes for me in the upcoming elections. Your vote for me this Saturday will be well appreciated, but let us also consider some few amendments that will be done during the conference. I want to share my thoughts with you concerning the OFFICE OF COMMUNICATIONS OFFICE, which the current administration wants to take out from the constitution as an elected office .

I know with this write up, I am putting my neck on the line, but trust Godwin Ako Gunn to stand by the marginalised, deprived and the disadvantaged. But if it must be done, it must be done well!!!

WHAT IS THE STATUS NOW?

Comrades, as I write to you, the party communications office per our constitution has a communication officer position as an elected office with 2 elected deputies, then that party appoints a communication DIRECTOR, who guides and directs the appointed officers. so with this, mix, why scrap the current system and think it will be better managed. Hope we don't rush to make us look like the NPP (elitist). Per our constitution, the COMMUNICATIONS COMMITTEE, is more powerful than the communications officers who are elected. So why the need to change the status quo?

WE MUST KNOW WHO WE ARE

I sometimes feel we allow outside forces to direct us as a party, but no group succeeds in following an opponent or a well wisher who is standing on the fence. Some years back, our communication department was known as PROPAGANDA DEPARTMENT.

For whatever reason, we were pushed to change our name from propaganda to communications. I wouldn't talk much about this because we listened to the definition of our opponents more than the convictions we had that propagation, propaganda started with the church, when they moved to move souls !!! Sad we ate a humbled pie back then. I remember what we all did under Fiifi Kwetey back then.

LET US BE CAREFUL HOW WE INTERPRET OUR LOST IN 2016

I have a feeling that, the upcoming intent to scrap the communication office as an elected position may be emanating from the criticism that, our communication was weak. Assuming without admitting that this assertion is true, is this the way to go? Certainly no. Let us not demoralise the communication officers in our constituencies ahead of 2020, as if they are not needed, or without them, we can still win power. Any officer who sees that his office will be closed down like banks under Nana Ado Danquah, may have a weak focus ahead of 2020. LETS RETHINK PLEASE !!! For me there was more to our defeat than meets the eye. again that is a different thing for a different day.

POLITICAL COMMUNICATION IS PRACTICAL

sometimes everyone thinks he or she can communicate for a political party, politics in itself especially in our part of the world is totally different from what is thought in the lecture halls. some few months ago, after the NPP conference, I wrote a short piece about what angels "Nimokafui and Ayentemfrem" did to one professor Baah a political science lecturer from KNUST in the NPP chairmanship race.

This professor on radio, spoke about all that there is to say, do and know about politics, with all those long talks, he couldn't even get 10 votes for himself in the elections. The votes were swept by Freddie Blay and Ntim who had the practicality of the game by their side.

I have never heard any interview nor lecture fro professor Baah since then !!! This should tell us something . It is not enough to be lettered ,its not enough to speak the queens language like a parrot. There are things that are thought on the job experience counts !!!

LET US KEEP THE CURRENT SYSTEM OF MIXING THE APPOINTEE AS THE DIRECTOR WITH THE ELECTED OFFICERS FOR A PERFECT BLEND !!!

The communications officers at the various constituencies must champion this. I have learnt that, explain it to your other other colleagues why we must hasten slowly. We all wants the best for the NDC, but let's take our time when we want to amend our constitution.

KUN FA YAKUN

Source: Daniel Kaku