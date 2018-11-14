Poem: O. U. T Once Upon [a] Time

.Mud walls cried with me

Moon kept descending seven

Night passed at serving

Spittle dried without pitty the burden

.

Voice choked at hunger sundown

She is wrinkled to age

Just eye on her to sink sorrows

In the heart, in the brains

O'! There me to hollow

.

See. . .

A clapping butterfly

Didn't dare my sorrows

.

I watched her feet in afternoon dirt

& pierced my heart with the earth

Let die the palm & wine like a tapper

& only the shoulder will be left

... in death

No guard— no gourd— no gad

.

Everyday rolled

Even envy paid role

& I was there. Last night too was dread

Everywhere black

But I was deep down to red

.

Pump & pump, no water drops

My feet burst ashamed

My sole threatened my soul

I am O.U.T

Once Upon [a] Time was in a hole.

.

©Kofi Acquah [K.∆\], 2018

#TheVillageThinkers

• Photo Credit: Mohamed Nohassi (Unsplash)