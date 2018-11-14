.Mud walls cried with me Moon kept descending seven Night passed at serving Spittle dried without pitty the burden . Voice choked at hunger sundown She is wr...
Poem: O. U. T Once Upon [a] Time
.Mud walls cried with me
Moon kept descending seven
Night passed at serving
Spittle dried without pitty the burden
.
Voice choked at hunger sundown
She is wrinkled to age
Just eye on her to sink sorrows
In the heart, in the brains
O'! There me to hollow
.
See. . .
A clapping butterfly
Didn't dare my sorrows
.
I watched her feet in afternoon dirt
& pierced my heart with the earth
Let die the palm & wine like a tapper
& only the shoulder will be left
... in death
No guard— no gourd— no gad
.
Everyday rolled
Even envy paid role
& I was there. Last night too was dread
Everywhere black
But I was deep down to red
.
Pump & pump, no water drops
My feet burst ashamed
My sole threatened my soul
I am O.U.T
Once Upon [a] Time was in a hole.
.
©Kofi Acquah [K.∆\], 2018
#TheVillageThinkers
• Photo Credit: Mohamed Nohassi (Unsplash)
