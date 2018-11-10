Qatar Charity Hands Over 5 Mechanized Boreholes To Gomoa Central District Assembly

Qatar Charity, A Non-Govermental Organization (NGO) has handed over 5 mechanized boreholes drilled for selected communities in the Gomoa Central District in the Central Region to reduce waterborne Diseases.

The beneficiary communities were Gomoa Benso, Gomoa Ofaso, Gomoa Afransi, Gomoa Gyaman and Gomoa Achiase upon a request made by the Assembly for potable drinking water for the people.

Commissioning one of the projects at Gomoa Benso, Qatar Ambassador to Ghana, His Excellency Muhammad Ahmed Al-Hamid said Qatar Charity was ready to support communities with social amenities to improve the lives of the people in its operational areas.

" Am extremely happy that Qatar Charity is today commissioning this potable drinking water for Gomoa Benso and other communities . Water is Life. Qatar Charity therefore seeks to ensure that potable drinking water is provided for the people.

We are grateful for the hospitality we enjoyed before, during and after the drilling the boreholes. Plans are far advanced for more of such projects to be provided for other communities which lacks potable drinking water"

The Gomoa Central District Chief Executive, Hon. Benjamin Kojo Otoo expressed his gratefulness to Qatar Charity for supporting the District Assembly's development agenda.

" I want to thank His Excellency Muhammad Ahmed Al-Hamid, Qatar Ambassador to Ghana for having the Chiefs and people of Gomoa Central District at heart. We are extremely happy about his presence in commissioning this project at Gomoa Benso.

Am told this Gomoa Benso project is 173,735th of such boreholes that has been provided for communities which hinder to had to rely on unhygienic water sometimes sharing it with animals. We can imagine the consequences. It's upon this that the Gomoa East District Assembly is highly grateful to Qatar Charity.

I want to call on the people in the beneficiary communities to take proper care of the facility to serve the purpose for which it was provided. Culture of maintenance should be observed on the boreholes.

I therefore call Nananom, Assembly Members ,Members of the Unit Committe as well as Opinion Leaders to keep an eye on the facility"

Assembly Member for Benso Electoral Area, Hon. Kweku Nyarko Koomsom while thanking His Excellency Muhammad Ahmed Al-Hamid Qatar Ambassador to Ghana and Qatar Charity for the boreholes, pleaded for more of such facilities for the community.

Hon. Kweku Nyarko Koomsom who doubled as Presiding Member for Gomoa Central District Assembly made passionate appeal to Qatar Charity to construct modern classroom block for Benso cluster of schools to ease congestion and to enhance effective teaching and learning.

Later in an interview, Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central Constituency, Hon. Naana Eyiah Quansah commended Qatar Charity for supporting the government's effort of ensuring that social amenities is provided to the people to improve their living conditions.

" On behalf of my District Chief Executive, Hon Benjamin Kojo Otoo, my Constituency and Polling Station Executives, I want to thank Qatar Charity for the sacrificial job it is carrying out in our constituency. We know Almighty Allah will continue to bless them tremendous for these potable drinking water.

Am hopeful that Qatar Charity would continually support the well-being of the people. Gomoa Central Constituency is fast developing so government for that matter the Gomoa Central District Assembly alone cannot provide all the needed social amenities at a faster rate they are expecting.

It's therefore welcoming news that Qatar Charity is complimenting government's effort in this direction. By the grace of God we are doing our best as government.

Modern toilet facilities are being constructed to eradicate Open defecation and its related diseases. We are making healthcare delivery accessible to the people because a healthy people makes a wealthy nation. CHIPS Compound are being provided for the communities, new classroom blocks are being constructed while old ones are also being renovated.

While Qatar Charity is constructing boreholes for communities in the Constituency, I will like to appeal to them to support us with a Polyclinic facility to attend to the health needs of the people. Gomoa Central District ought to have a Polyclinic to support the only Health Center at Gomoa Obuasi which is overburdened looking at the increasing number of health cases received on daily basis"

Hon. Naana Eyiah Quansah assured the constituents of her commitment towards the development of the Gomoa Central Constituency.

Present at the commissioning were Qatar Charity Country Director Mr. Yusif Daifallah Izzideen as well as Mr. Isma-il Sualah, Country Project Manager for Qatar Charity.