Akufo-Addo Blames Adentan-Madina Highway Deaths On "Legacies Of Past Decade Of Neglect"

President Nana Akufo-Addo has said the infrastructural deficiencies of the Adentan-Madina Highway as well as other such roads in the country, are “legacies of a past decade of neglect”.

So far, 194 people have been killed on the Adentan-Madina Highway, as a result of unusable footbridges; the latest victim being a first-year student of West Africa Senior High School (WASS) who was knocked down and killed instantly as she crossed the busy road.

The accident sparked spontaneous riots and civil disobedience by residents along the stretch, who had been clamouring for the footbridges to be constructed to avoid more deaths.

They set a road blockade with car tyres which they set ablaze. It took the intervention of the police to restore order.

Apart from the Adentan-Madina Highway, several people have also been killed on the N1 Highway as a result of lack of footbridges at the appropriate and busiest places along the stretch.

Commenting on the latest accident and its after-effects, President Akufo-Addo said in a statement on his social media pages that: “I express my deep condolences to the family of the student who lost her life yesterday at Adentan, after being knocked down by a taxi, as she attempted crossing the road on her way from school.

“Our nation has suffered an unnecessary loss.

“The scenes that played out in its aftermath are regrettable, and should not happen again.

“The Ministry of Roads and Highways is ensuring that work begins on completion of these bridges in the course of the coming week, and has put together a comprehensive plan to address systematically all these infrastructural problems, which are legacies of a past decade of neglect.

“I would urge drivers and pedestrians to obey and respect the laws on our roads. All of us, Government and the citizenry, have a collective responsibility to safeguard and preserve life. My condolences, once again, to the family”, he added.