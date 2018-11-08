Adenta-Madina Chaos: Mother And Son Hit By Stray Bullet

A bullet meant to disperse protestors at the Adentan-Madina highway has hit a mother and her 14-year-old son, Myjoyonline.com is learning.

According to an eyewitness, the mother and son were trying to avoid the chaos at the West African Senior High School (WASS) stretch of the highway when they were hit by the bullet.

They were at the SDA junction, metres away from the scene where riots broke out after a taxi driver knocked and killed a first-year student of WASS.

The young lady had gone to register for the Gold Track semester which is expected to begin on Saturday , November 10, according to reports.

Residents blocked the road and set old tyres on fire to prevent drivers from using the road.

The accident sparked fresh outrage from exhausted residents whose calls for works to be completed on abandoned six footbridges on the highway, seem to have gone unheeded.

So far, 195 lives have been claimed on the highway that has no road signs and functioning streetlights since it was constructed about a decade ago.

The woman’s brother who was called immediately the incident occurred, said they are receiving treatment at the hospital.

According to Emmanuel , the stray bullet is lodged in his nephew’s leg and the teenager is in great pain.

He said his sister and nephew were on their way home when the incident occurred.