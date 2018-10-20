Long Live Newspapers!

Bring out cookies, punch, and party hats! It’s time to celebrate National Newspaper Week.

“Radio was supposed kill newspapers. It didn’t. Television was supposed to kill newspapers. It didn’t. Neither will the Internet. Newspapers won’t die,” writes Jaime Richards. www.eastbaytimes.com.

National Newspaper Week

The 78th annual National Newspaper Week is the recognition of the service of newspapers and their employees across North America and is sponsored by Newspaper Association Managers. The annual celebration in October of every year marks the impact of newspapers in their communities.

The 2018 theme — “Journalism matters. NOW more than ever.” — aims to highlight the important work journalists, reporters, columnists, editors, and publishers do on behalf of their communities every day.

The history of National Newspaper Week. In 1904, the California Publisher announced a Nationwide Newspaper Week, where “the entire press can organize in a united front to impress American readers with the reliability, integrity and enterprise of their newspapers, is being sponsored by the Newspaper Association Managers, with plans already underway.” www.nationalnewspaperweek.com.

“More so, newspapers remain an interactive part of the “new” media and must continue to evolve in this direction. We hope the print version, however, is never lost. It informs in a manner no amount of pixels ever can.” www.stantoncomm.com/four-on-friday-why-newspapers-still-matter.

Celebrate the Local Community Newspaper

Why is the local newspaper so vital and valuable to the city and the county? Coverage and communication: governance of city council meetings and decisions; county and city commission meetings, school events and highlights of sports; business openings and closings, birth announcements and obituaries; crime and court news; civic clubs and charity news; festivals and fairs; church news; and a plethora of local stories about local residents. And feature columns. And crosswords and comic strips.

Most newspapers have main departments devoted to making the newspaper: production/printing, circulation, and advertising. I’m sending a thank-you to the employees behind the scene: typesetters, press operators, web designers, proofreaders, fact-checkers, advertising managers, sales, newspaper carriers, and others on the payroll.

Supporting your local newspaper matters more than you may think. Send a thank-you to the publisher, editor, reporters, and columnists. Write a Letter to the Editor on a local issue that matters to you. Purchase a subscription and show your community pride!

But why not show appreciation to your local newspaper people more often than once a year. Send an email or text whenever a local story resonates with you.

“The newspaper is a greater treasure to the people than uncounted millions of gold,” declared Henry Ward Beecher.

Happy National Newspapers Week!

Melissa Martin, Ph.D, is an author, columnist, educator, and therapist. She lives in U.S. www.melissamartinchildrensauthor.com