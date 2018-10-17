PIWC Accra 3rd Messianic Encounter Conference Underway

Pentecost International Worship Center (PIWC)--Kokomlemle, Accra, a ministry of the Church of Pentecost, is holding its 3rd annual revival conference, dubbed ‘Messianic Encounter Conference’ (MEC) 2018.

The conference which started on Monday, October 15 and scheduled to end on Sunday, October 28, is taking place at the dome of the Worship Center, Accra Technical Training Center (ATTC) in Accra, from today, is under the theme ‘Overflow.’

Preaching on the first night of the conference, Dr. Nico Landman, President of Pentecostal Protestant Church, South Africa, said there is no limit as to how Christians can receive the power and blessings of God, as long as their hearts are ready for an overflow. “There’s no lack in the heavens. The problem is with us”, he stated.

Quoting from the Bible (1 Peter 1:3-9), Dr. Landman said God has given the Christian new birth into a living hope through the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead and into an inheritance that can never perish, spoil or fade.

The internationally-acclaimed minister of the gospel also led the congregation into a prayer of revival and for special touch of the power of God.

Other speakers for the ensuing days at the annual event will include the chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Eric Nyamekye, Apostle Emmanuel Kwesi Acquah, host minister, Apostle Dr. Walker, associate resident pastor of PIWC and rector of Pentecost University College, among others.

In a pre-event message, the host minister, Apostle Emmanuel Kwesi Acquah, was hopeful that participants of the conference would experience the blessings of God in their lives. “On behalf of the leadership and the Holy Communion of saints, I pray that the Father and Lord of our Saviour Jesus Christ would give all those participating in the Messianic Encounter Conference, 2018 an OVERFLOW of Eternal Blessings. May you all be highly favoured before God and Man”, he stated.

“May our spirits be refreshed by the music ministrations, and the various topics that would be treated by the anointed servants of God. Trusting God for an overflow of divine blessings and favour in our lives is the focus for this year’s conference. May we become the embodiment of the Holy Spirit’s demonstrative power and the radiance of God’s overflowing grace”, he prayed.

MEC is PIWC—Kokomlemle’s major event of the year, and has witnessed a successive increase in impact and attendance, as there have been after-event testimonies of socio-economic and spiritual transformation in the lives of participants. MEC 2018 is expected to reach out to individuals and fellowships within and outside the Christian community with the gospel of Christ, through word and song ministrations by seasoned preachers and gospel artists.

Among other gospel singers to be featured at this year’s conference are Elder Kwesi Mireku, Pastor Joe Beacham, Eunice Cofie, Lizzy Rockson, Samuel Akwerh, Elder Emmanuel Arthur, Empraise, and PIWC ATTC and Atomic Royal Vessels.