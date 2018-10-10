Silas-Attipoe Family Donates Grotto To Keta Catholic Church

Mad. Philomena Silas-Attipoe and siblings have donated a Marian and Sacred Heart Grotto and Shrine to the St. Michael Co-Cathedral at Keta in the Volta Region in memory of their late father, Sir Kt. William Silas-Attipoe.

A Grotto is a Catholic shrine dedicated to Mary which serves as a beautiful place of prayer for Catholic and non-Catholics. It provides a welcoming presence and a beautiful environment conducive to peace, quiet, and spiritual inspiration. The Grotto offers understanding, compassion, support and hope through a variety of ministries such as spiritual direction and liturgical celebrations.

Most Rev. Gabriel Edoe Kumordji, SVD, Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Keta-Akatsi in the Volta Region dedicated the Grotto at a Mass on the feast of the Archangels - Michael, Gabriel and Raphael.

The Bishop thanked the Attipoe family and other Philanthropists for their generosity and support to the Church and asked the faithful to use the Grotto to renew their faith and to draw closer to Christ in prayer.

He encouraged the faithful to constantly invoke the healing power and strength of God, calling on them to help eradicate social vices in society through their prayers to the Archangels.

The Silas-Attipoe family also donated Rosaries blessed by Bishop of the Diocese to the faithful who witnessed the dedication.

In appreciation, the Co-Cathedral presented a Citation to Mad. Attipoe for her role in the development of the Parish while Very Rev. Fr. Felix Senyo, the Co-Cathedral Administrator, assured continuous prayers for her and the family.

The Mass held on the feast of the Archangels-Michael, Gabriel and Raphael was concelebrated by Rev. Frs. Felix Senyo, Moses Attah Debre, Priest in residence at the Cathedral, Theophilus Habadah, Ignatius Attipoe, Robert Vedenku, Reuben Adzakey and Prosper Agbodzah all from the Keta-Akatsi Diocese.

Also concelebrating were Very Rev. Fr. Francis Arthur, the Rector of St. Paul’s Major Seminary Sowutuom, Very Rev. Fr. Samuel Filton Mensah, Holy Spirit Cathedral Administrator, Accra, Rev. Fr. Daniel Tettedji and Rev.Fr. Sylvester Segbawu, all of Accra archdiocese.

In another development, Mad. Attipoe, who is the Chief Executive Officer of Wilhelm Company, presented a Hyundai Car to the Co-Cathedral as well as tables and chairs to the Keta Roman Catholic Basic School. She also made several donations to some Parishes, Priests, and Religious in Keta-Akatsi Diocese to mark the Company’s 40th Anniversary celebration.