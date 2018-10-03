ABii National Is Best Savings And Loans Company

ABii National Savings and Loans Limited, a member of the Tobinco Group of Companies, has been adjudged the Best Savings and Loans Company in terms of Excellent Customer Service delivery for the year 2018.

ABii National won the award at the Seventh Ghana Customer Service Award, organised by Team Ghana Customer Service, a leading National Customer Service Advocate; which specializes in research, validation, recognition and awarding organisations for service excellence in the country.

At the event, ABii National was also conferred with the honour of being 'a company in good standing in the delivery of Excellent Customer Service'.

This award automatically inducts the ABii National into the Ghana Customer Service Excellence Club and also awards them the Ghana Service Excellence mark.

Team Ghana Customer Service has been in existence since 2010 and its mission is to recognise and promote customer service excellence in the country and beyond.

The award ceremony was attended by captains of industries and representatives of several sectors such as banking, tourism, hospitality, retail and general services.

Other award winners of the night included Zenith Bank, Melcom Ghana Limited, Marriott Hotels, Chiropractic and Wellness Centres, Accra City Hotel, and Honey Suckle.

According to the organizers of the event, the criteria for awarding included but were not limited to organisational service culture, ease of doing business from customers' perspective, employee attitude towards customers, innovation in customer service delivery and Conduciveness of business environment to the customer. These and several other factors including relevance of products and other services instituted by these companies has earned them various recognitions and awards.

Speaking at the event, Dr Sam Mensah-Ansah, a Hospitality and Customer Service Consultant, said all organisations irrespective of the sector they found themselves should make customer service a priority because it is the secret to growth and development.

He touched on some key contributions of excellent service delivery in every institution concluding that excellent customer service is a basic key to success and prosperity in business development.

Receiving the award, Mr Ashie Bennet, the Head of Corporate Affairs and Service Excellence at ABii National, expressed joy that the well laid out plans and conscious efforts by his company to make Excellent Customer Service Delivery a hallmark had been recognised and rewarded by such a reputable institution.

He said this is not the first time that ABii National was being recognised for superior service delivery adding that he was glad that they were doing something right.

Mr Ashie also extended his gratitude first to their customers for believing in them and showing their loyalty to them through continued patronage of their services.

He went on to thank the Board of Directors, Management and especially staff members (who he termed as the primary engines to service delivery) of his Company for their relentless commitment to excellent service delivery.

Mr Ashie, finally promised in his capacity as the main advocate for excellent customer service delivery in his Company to continue ardently in putting the right structures in place to ensure that the customer remains the focus of their business in a bid to fulfil ABii National's mandate of being the key to easy banking.

In the coming years, he said, it is our hope that there would be more awards and these awards would translate into a win-win situation; where there would be corresponding tangible improvements in the businesses of our customers.