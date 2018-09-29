Sound policies, funds needed for effective sex education – Raphael Ahenu

The Founder/CEO of Global Media Foundation, Raphael Godlove Ahenu has observed that to prevent unintended pregnancies and unsafe abortions, countries must make supportive policies and financial commitments to provide comprehensive sexuality education; a wide range of contraceptive methods, including emergency contraception; accurate family planning counseling; and access to safe, legal abortion.

According to him, provision of safe, legal abortion is essential to fulfilling the global commitment to the Sustainable Development Goal of universal access to sexual and reproductive health (target 3.7).

Mr. Ahenu was addressing the Brong Ahafo Regional Stakeholders Summit in Sunyani as part of activities to make this year’s International Safe Abortion Day in Ghana. The Summit which was on theme attracted more than 180 participants across Brong-Ahafo region

The International Safe Abortion Day was first celebrated as a day of action for decriminalization of abortion in Latin America and the Caribbean in 1990 by the Campaña 28 Septiembre. In 2011, the Women's Global Network for Reproductive Rights (WGNRR) declared 28 September as an international day. The date was chosen to commemorate the passing of the Law of Free Birth passed by the Brazilian parliament in September 28, 1871.

The day's name was changed to International Safe Abortion Day in 2015, that year 83 activities were organised in 47 countries by national, regional and international NGOs and activists. 2016 was the biggest International Safe Abortion Day ever celebrated.

Mr. Ahenu said a severe and continuing shortage of family planning services and contraceptive products leads to an estimatedworldwide, 25 million unsafe abortions (45% of all abortions) occurred every year between 2010 and 2014, according to a new study by WHO and the Guttmacher Institute report.

He said the main factor which is undoubtedly contributing to the unsafe abortion rate is the global gag rule policy of the current U.S. administration. The global gag or Mexico City policy denies U.S. funds to family planning and population assistance programs if they provide abortions or even discuss abortion with or refer their patients to abortion services elsewhere.

In Ghana, the Safe Abortion Champion said the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has revealed that a total of 53,114 abortions were carried in 2017 alone across all government hospitals out of which 13,918 of such cases are unsafe abortions as against 15,325 in 2016.

Observers say, it is worrying that the current laws which prohibit abortion is causing the death of thousands of women in Ghana, as many of them resort to unorthodox means referred to as the ‘black market’ to get pregnancies terminated.

In the words of Raphael Ahenu, “We needed an increased effort, especially in developing regions, to ensure access to contraception and safe abortion.”

“When women and girls cannot access effective contraception and safe abortion services, there are serious consequences for their own health and that of their families. This should not happen.”

Mr. Ahenu lamented “despite advances in technology and evidence, too many unsafe abortions still occur, and too many women continue to suffer and die in the name of unsafe abortion which can simply stopped by ensuring access to contraction and safe abortion.”

The CEO promised that his foundation will still champion the global campaign on safe abortion till developing countries legalized abortion to pave way for safe abortion services for women.

In most of the African countries abortion is either prohibited altogether or only allowed to save the life of the mother. In some Asian countries abortion is permitted by law, in the majority, however, still severely restricted, and even when legal, women have to grapple with heavy costs and inaccessibility of appropriate abortion care.

The participants at the summit were unhappy about lack of Ghana government financial commitments to provide comprehensive sexuality education to women especially young girls.

therefore called on government to ensure enough financial allocations is made in 2019 national budget to provide emergency contraception and safe abortion.

([email protected])