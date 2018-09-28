Muntaka Wants Minister Dragged To Parliament Over Asawase Killing C’ttee’s Report

The Minority Chief Whip, Muntaka Mubarak, is seeking to drag the Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah before Parliament over the report on the seven Asawase youth killed by police.

The Committee that was set up to probe the matter has presented its report to the office of the Vice President, but it has not been made public yet.

According to Muntaka Mubarak, who is also the Member of Parliemnt for Asawase, the Regional Minister must take steps to engage the Asawase community on the findings of the probe, an activity that has not been conducted so far.

Speaking to Citi News, Muntaka Mubarak said the Minister must appear before the House to provide clarity on the findings of the committee as a means of maintaining peace in the community.

“I have sighted the report, I know the content, but it is not my responsibility to put out to the general public. That is why I was calling the Minister to come before the House to tell the House what is delaying the discussion or the putting into the general public the content of the report,” he added.

Protests over killing of 7 Zongo youths

In July 2018, hundreds of youth from the Zongo community trooped to Kumasi Central Mosque to register their displeasure over the killings of some seven youth the police claimed for armed robbers.

The Police in a media briefing on the death of the youth said the young men were killed because they were armed robbers who exchanged fire with them.

However, relatives and friends of the seven accused the police of planting guns to frame the deceased persons after they had been gruesomely killed.

They insisted the seven men were not robbers, and yet were painfully killed .

The Zongo community in Kumasi has in the past complained about perceived stereotyping that has led to the killing of multiple Zongo youth.

The leadership of the Zongo community in the Ashanti Region vowed to rise against such killings.

5 out of seven buried so far

Five out of the seven deceased Zongo youth, suspected to be victims of police brutality have already been buried.

–

By: Godwin Akweiteh Allotey/citnewsroom.com/Ghana