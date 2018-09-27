Awake; The Sleeping Giant

Africa is not a country but a continent with 55 sovereign states who belong to regional body- the African Union and sub-regional bodies but what is Africa’s approach to international negotiations? It appears Africa has not yet identified fully her potential to strengthen her position at the negotiation table. More so, the wanton neglect of her collective power weakens her ability to maximize benefits in the international system. As a result, the continent has been a victim of ‘divide and conquer’ in its relations with the rest of the world. Is Africa really serious about a regional integration and for that matter, Continental Free Trade Area (CFTA) in the face of signing trade agreements with the rest of the world without recourse to potential challenges to its own vision? With the current trade war between the two largest economies of the world, what is Africa’s strategic objective to reap the benefits of trade with itself and externally?

The recent Sino-Africa relations has been met with mixed reactions and should be examined critically to maximize benefits for the continent and more importantly its effects on the youthful population and the environment. Beijing hosted the 3rd Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) from 2nd to 4th September, 2018, to consolidate relations. In the opening speech of President Xi Jinping, he said, “We follow a "five-no" approach in our relations with Africa: no interference in African countries' pursuit of development paths that fit their national conditions; no interference in African countries' internal affairs; no imposition of our will on African countries; no attachment of political strings to assistance to Africa; and no seeking of selfish political gains in investment and financing cooperation with Africa”.

It is surprising hear the Chinese leader say there is ‘no attachment of political strings to assistance to Africa’. To start with, the ‘One China Policy’ is the bedrock of bilateral relations between China and the rest of the world. China appears not to be interested in Africa’s politics and building strong institutions and it makes me wonder how sustainable their relationship with the continent will be. Investment can’t thrive in politically unstable environment. Maybe, China’s relationship with Africa might be tilting towards what Johan Gultung describes as structural theory of economic imperialism. What is Africa’s blueprint towards China? How many countries have clearly defined goals in their bilateral relations with China? Are African countries just accepting what’s thrown at them?

Africa’s Quest for Infrastructure

According to the African Development Bank (AfDB), Africa’s infrastructure deficit stands at US$170 billion annually and there is no doubt the continent needs financing for these projects. At the recent FOCAC, China again pledged US$60 billion in financing for projects in Africa in the form of assistance, investment and loans. The Chinese model of natural resource backed lending might not deliver as envisaged. After all, Africa is still a price taker in the commodities it produces. The big question is, how are indigenous companies involved in the construction of these infrastructure projects? How is technology transfer factored into these Sino-Africa agreements in the area of infrastructure development? And again, how many sustainable jobs are being created with these agreements?

USA to Invest US$60 billion in Developing World

While the dust has not settled on Sino financing, Africa’s traditional ally; the United States of America has also hinted of establishing development finance institution to invest $60 billion in developing countries. It is clear, the US wants to counter China’s growing influence in the developing world. Is Africa paying attention to the current developments in the international system? Africa’s population is estimated to reach 2.5 billion by 2050. Is the continent factoring the future needs of the continent in its current agreements?

Debt Dynamics

Africa’s appetite for debt especially Chinese debt is ripe but I’m afraid of the rate at which African countries are piling debts, if it continues, then the world might see another Multilateral Debt Relief Initiative (MDRI) by 2050. No country in this world has borrowed its way to prosperity. As opined by John Adams, there are two ways to conquer and enslave a country. One is by the sword. The other is by debt. The latter might be Africa’s story if the continent does not revert course.

In conclusion, Africa should properly interrogate agreements with the rest of the world. The time to block the loopholes in Africa is now. It is estimated that; Africa loses over US$ 50 billion through illicit financial flows and the fight against corruption is key to development of the continent. Negotiation through the regional body and sub-regional bodies will enable Africa maximize gains in its relation with the rest of the world. Building strong institutions is the surest way to sustainable development on the continent.

Emmanuel Amoah-Darkwah Ch.E

[email protected]