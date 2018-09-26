A/R: Dr. Kennedy Owusu Agyemang Builds New Toilet Facility For Adagya community (PHOTOS)

Mr. Kennedy Owusu Agyemang C.E.O of Kenoga Company Limited has donated a new toilet facility to the people of Adagya a community in the Bosomtwe District of the Ashanti Region.

The new toilet facility comes as part of plans to curb open defecation and improve sanitation in the District.

The new toilet facility comprises of both male and female places of convenience which would serve hundreds of residents daily. The residents, who expressed their gratitude to Mr. Kennedy Owusu Agyemang and his team pledged to make good use of the facility and do everything within their power to keep it safe and clean.

Mr. Kennedy Owusu Agyemang in a quest to put smiles on the faces of the youth in the community also donated football jerseys and other sporting materials to one of the most popular football teams in the District Jachie Youth Stars.

This donation among many others, come as part of Dr. Kennedy Owusu Agyemang and Kenoga Company Limited's corporate philanthropy activities and desire to put smiles on the faces of people whiles impacting lives in a very positive way.

The donation, spearheaded by the CEO of the company, Dr. Kennedy Owusu Agyemang took place in Adagya in the presence of residents, elders, and staff of Kenoga Company Limited.