Adaptation Fund Project kicks-off in Nadowli-Kaleo District

The Adaptation Fund project which aims at addressing climate change induced decreases in the availability and increasing unpredictability of water resources and the associated negative impacts of these trends on the livelihoods of rural communities in the three northern regions was launched in Nadowli-Kaleo District on 19th July 2018 by one of UNDP-Ghana’s implementing partner, Coalition for Change (C4C).

C4C Executive Director Jacob Agyakinla said that the district is among the ten pilot districts in the three Northern Regions to benefit from this project whose main objective is to enhance the resilience and adaptive capacity of communities to climate impacts and risks on water resources in Northern Ghana.

He added that the project objective will be achieved through improvement in water access and increased institutional capacity and coordination for integrated water management to support other uses of water resources especially for the diversification of rural livelihoods: 1) Dry-season gardening activities; 2) Fish farming; 3) Agricultural processing schemes (shea butter, groundnut oil extraction, etc.,); 4) Bee-keeping activities; 5) Establishment of tree seedling nurseries and 6) Incorporating cultural values in river/dam basin protection.

In the district, sub-projects like dry season gardening, beekeeping and fish farming are being carried out in the Jang, Goli, Nanvilli, Takpo and Zukpiri communities.

C4C is implementing the dry season gardening and tree planting intervention in the said communities and about over hundred farmers are benefitting from the project which will run for 10 months.

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) supported the project together with the Ministry of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation (MESTI). (PR)

About Coalition for Change (C4C):

it is a non-governmental organization which aims to raise secured families using ecologically sustainable local farm base strategies, adaptable income generating activities and available forms of educations as means of closing poverty gap in Ghana. The C4C team up with poor households within deprived communities to eliminate identified forms of obstruction to the full attainment of basic human stateliness through participatory approaches to reduce poverty using gender mainstreaming, self-help communal spirit and promoting quality education and is based in Wa Municipal in the Upper West Region.

Pix 2-nadowli-kaleo District Coordinating Director Salifu Kanton With Undp Implementing Partners