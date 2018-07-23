Peace Restored At Asawase

Boniface Abubakar Saddique, Zongo Development Minister

Peace has finally been restored at Asawase constituency following the Zongo Minister's meeting with the various angry youth leadership and elders of the community on Saturday.

It took the minister over 6 hours in discussions with them to come out with a non violence approach towards the issue.

This came in the wake of radical approach by the angry youth with in the community to demand justice for their brothers ,who were gun down by the police at Manso Nkwanta few days ago.

Five dead bodies were identified as members of the community whilst the other two are yet to be identified.

Meanwhile, hospital autopsy reports has been given to the families and elders of the community for study.

Alhaji Sadique Abubakar Boniface told the youth to be restraint whilst investigations are being carried out and that they should desist from taking the laws in their hands.

He said the government is so keen on the matter and very soon an independent body will be constituted for the proper administration of justice.

Alhaji Boniface stated that "Patience is the most valuable property of human beings " and that it was important to adhere to the principles of patience.

He also advised them to respect the elders of the community and refrain from perceiving them to be corrupted.

The youth leadership thanked the Minister for showing so much maturity in the issue and pray for God's guidance for him.