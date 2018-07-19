AngloGold Ashanti Raises ICT Education in Tarkwa

To support Information Communication and Technology (ICT) studies in schools within host communities of AngloGold Ashanti Iduapriem Gold Mine, 55 desktop computers worth GH¢152,626.00 were presented to various schools at a short ceremony on Tuesday.

The beneficiary schools included Wangarakrom/ Badukrom JHS, Teberebie JHS, Adieyie JHS, New Techiman Early Childhood Development Centre, Akempim and Bankyim JHS, Abomponiso JHS and New Tokunaso Early Childhood Development Centre.

The donation comes on the heels of an assessment of basic education improvement project in partnership with the mine, which revealed that some teachers and schools were not adequately equipped with ICT skills to impart knowledge to pupils whereas some pupils had not have the opportunity to see a computer making it difficult for them to relate to what is being taught in their respective classrooms.

Managing Director of Iduapriem Gold Mine, Jasper Musadaidzwa said, the Mine, would continue to partner with stakeholders in addressing the infrastructural needs to leave its host communities with a sustainable future in the areas of health, education and sanitation.

Thanking the mine for its numerous interventions in its host communities and the municipality at large, the Municipal Chief Executive for Tarkwa Nsuaem, Mr Gilbert Kennedy Asmah emphasised that the mine's intervention was in line with government's agenda of Nation Builder's Corps under the Digitize Ghana project.

'The study of ICT is paramount in our basic schools, which forms the foundation and so the mine will be given the support to roll out more of such interventions.'

He urged companies operating in the area to emulate Iduapriem Gold mine.

Presenting the Computers to the Municipal Chief Executive, the Board Chair of AngloGold Ashanti Iduapriem Community Trust Fund, Professor Newton Amegbey urged the teachers to put in their best to ensure that there was significant improvement in ICT pass rate in the B.E.C.E examination.

Receiving the items on behalf of the Municipal Education Director, Municipal HR Director Charles Darko Mensah thanked AGA for its continuous support and assured the mine and its partners that his outfit would increase supervision of students and the use of the computers.