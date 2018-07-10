My Fears And Tears For Our Infant Peers

My pen, ring the bell for assembly

And let all my creative instruments responds humbly

To listen to the announcement from my brain

On the effect of child labour and its pain.

Child labour hasn't receive much attention

I am humbled to write about this menace before my poetic pension.

In my deepest heart flow rivers of sorrow

As I watch children who do not know their tomorrow

Forced into the school of child labour

To pull, push and scream like women in labour.

We say our infants are our future leaders

Yet their bright futures are truncated today by societal murderers.

I weep when I watch naked children fishing on the sea

As their bodies beaten by the chilly weather that be

Young children who have become tenants on our rivers,

Innocent infants pushed into by certain selfish human powers.

I cry when I watch infants chasing cars in our streets

Their naked bodies baked by the merciless sunny heat

Selling sachet water, dog chains and walking to places

While our partisan media and authorities sit with masquerading faces.

Children of child labour labour in worry

Who? I sorrowfully ask, Who is prepared to tell their story?

We wastefully waste resources on HIV/AIDS

While child labour keep swallowing our future leaders with pace.

The time to curb child labour is now

Fighting child labour must be a verb and never a noun.

Let's all be ambassadors of change

To give these infants a better future page.

Poet-Shaddy