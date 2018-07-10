My pen, ring the bell for assembly And let all my creative instruments responds humbly
My Fears And Tears For Our Infant Peers
My pen, ring the bell for assembly
And let all my creative instruments responds humbly
To listen to the announcement from my brain
On the effect of child labour and its pain.
Child labour hasn't receive much attention
I am humbled to write about this menace before my poetic pension.
In my deepest heart flow rivers of sorrow
As I watch children who do not know their tomorrow
Forced into the school of child labour
To pull, push and scream like women in labour.
We say our infants are our future leaders
Yet their bright futures are truncated today by societal murderers.
I weep when I watch naked children fishing on the sea
As their bodies beaten by the chilly weather that be
Young children who have become tenants on our rivers,
Innocent infants pushed into by certain selfish human powers.
I cry when I watch infants chasing cars in our streets
Their naked bodies baked by the merciless sunny heat
Selling sachet water, dog chains and walking to places
While our partisan media and authorities sit with masquerading faces.
Children of child labour labour in worry
Who? I sorrowfully ask, Who is prepared to tell their story?
We wastefully waste resources on HIV/AIDS
While child labour keep swallowing our future leaders with pace.
The time to curb child labour is now
Fighting child labour must be a verb and never a noun.
Let's all be ambassadors of change
To give these infants a better future page.
Poet-Shaddy