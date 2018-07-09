President Akufo-Addo Storms Volta Region

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo begins on Monday, for a three-day official tour of the Volta Region.

The visit is going to take him to Keta, Ketu North, Adaklu, Ho Central, Buem, Krachi East, North Tongu constituencies.

President Akufo-Addo would inspect ongoing projects at the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) Ho, inspect the construction of a youth development centre at Adaklu, visit the Hohoe-Jasikan stretch of the Eastern Corridor Road, and cut the sod for an irrigation project at Torgome, in North Tongu.

He would also interact with Chiefs and Queens from South Dayi, North Dayi, Ho West, Ho, Kpando, Hohoe, Afadjato South, Nkwanta North, Nkwanta South, Krachi West, Krachi East, Krachi Nchumuru, Jasikan, Biakoye, Akan, Kadjebi, Anlo, Keta, Ketu North, Ketu South, Akatsi, North Tongu, South Tongu, Adaklu and Agortime Ziope.

The President ends the tour of the region on Wednesday, July 11, 2018. He has already visited the Brong Ahafo and Western Regions.