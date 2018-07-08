Draw Closer To God For Lasting Peace And Prosperity

A three-day prayer festival has been held by the Trinity Baptist Church, at Patasi, a suburb of Kumasi, with a call on Ghanaians not to rely solely on their strength and technology for peace and progress.

Reverend Akwasi Addo Domfeh, the Head Pastor of the church, made the call in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at the start of the programme organised by the Church's Men Fellowship, on the theme: 'Men on Their Knees.'

He said elsewhere in the world, nations were striving for peace and prosperity, through human knowledge, strength and technology forgetting the right source of this providence.

'It's God, the creator who gives true and lasting peace and prosperity, so we need to draw closer to Him through prayers, to receive from Him,' Rev. Domfeh stated.

He said it has been his long cherished dream to build-up the faith in men, to transform society because men from creation was made the heads or leaders of the home or family.

He said the church existed to serve people and one way of achieving this was to intercede, and it was imperative that men led the way, hence the programme.

Quoting extensively from 2Chronicles 7:14, Rev Domfeh urged Ghanaians to shun all evils and seek divine direction for our socio-economic and political emancipation.

'We have been striving all these years to attain peace and prosperity through our own strength and advanced technologies, but to no avail.

'Let us therefore, forsake our sinful and corrupt ways and turn to the Lord in prayers and He will faithfully, hear us, heal our land and grant us the desired national transformation and lasting peace,' the Man of God admonished.