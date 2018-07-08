We Are The Aids And Ebola Intrepid

The 'Secrets Of Aids And Ebola Facts Journal,' is a new health blog created by a Dutch scientist/micro-surgeon, Johan Van Dongen, and the Belgian-Ghanaian journalist, Joel Savage, to expose the medical crimes of the US government, the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control. Not long, the German medical doctor, Wolff Geisler, also joined us.

There is crime, malpractices, and corruption in every part of the world, including the pharmaceutical industry. Information about certain diseases like Aids and Ebola provided on the websites of the WHO and CDC is even false.

Johan Van Dongen is a man who cares about humanity. He often says, 'Smartness is a form of stupidity if you're intelligent use it wisely but not to destroy.' As a scientist, he believes the scientific world is on the wrong track when it comes to the secret of using human beings for experiments and for testing bio-weapons.

Therefore, it was easy to track Belgian freelance journalist and writer, Joel Savage when he read his article concerning an investigation he did at Antwerp notorious 'Stuivenberg Hospital' about the high death rate of Africans at the hospital and brought it to an end. Johan and Joel are now best friends, hence, this health blog.

Johan Van Dongen, scientist, microsurgeon and former lecturer at the University of Maastricht, Holland

Professor Johan van Dongen was born on May 15, 1946, to a family in the southern part of Rotterdam, the Netherlands, during one of the coldest days in that time of the year. His father was a salesman who deals in second-hand clothes.

In 1964, skilled and experienced Johan was appointed as a chief in charge of a poultry annex butchery shop for four years at the age of seventeen. The skills at the latter place impressed his boss, who advised him to become a surgeon.

In 1969, at the age of 23, Johan was appointed as a laboratory animal keeper at the Department of General Surgery in the basements of the Dijkzigt Hospital in Rotterdam, part of the Erasmus University. Because of his experience with dead animals and as a butcher he knew a lot about the anatomy of animals.

From 1969 to 1976, he studied the professions of Laboratory Animal Keeper and Animal Technology at the University of Leiden The Netherlands and graduated in 1973. From May 1972 to 1976, Johan studied Experimental Microsurgery at the Erasmus University Rotterdam the Netherlands and graduated in May 1976.

He was a lecturer at the University of Maastricht until his appointment was terminated. In the medical establishment, his 42 years of research revealed that Aids, Ebola, Lassa fever and other diseases were man-made and used as bio-weapons as a means to depopulate Africa.

He wasn’t happy over the medical crimes his fellow scientists were committing, especially, the secret use of Africans as Guinea pigs in testing drugs, manufactured in Europe and America. He left the establishment to expose them in his books previously published in his native language Dutch, ‘Aids, the greatest crime in medical history.'

The Dutch government and other world leaders weren’t happy about the publications because the medical holocaust was a hidden crime world leaders knew about it but kept it secret. The exposure of Aids and Ebola as medical crimes wasn't likely taken by the Dutch government.

Branded as a 'whistleblower,' Dongen's appointment as a lecturer was terminated. “My conscience is clear because I don't want to be part of it," said Professor Johan Van Dongen.

Joel Savage, writer, journalist and author: Antwerp, Brussels-Belgium

Since his early childhood, Joel Savage decided to be a film actor or a writer. So he wrote to “Nana Ama’s Advice” a columnist in one of the Ghanaian newspapers to show him the way. His parents are not rich to enroll him in an acting school in Hollywood or America, thus; he chose to be a writer because his father was a writer, journalist, and a documentary film producer.

He was born on January 19, 1957, in the coastal town of Cape Coast, in the central region of Ghana. He studied at Ebenezer Secondary School and Accra High School and later did journalism course at the Ghana Institute of Journalism in Accra, Ghana.

Joel wrote for the Ghanaian Times, Daily Graphic and the Weekly Spectator in Accra, as a freelance journalist. In 1985, while living and working in Freetown, Sierra Leone, he naturalized and became a citizen of the Republic of Sierra Leone.

The writer who loves adventure and creativity is now a Belgian national and lives in Antwerp. Joel likes writing about social problems, including crime, child abuse, child trafficking, teenage pregnancy, and smoking.

Joel created this blog as well, to share, exchange of opinions and ideas with readers. The mainstream media love to write negative articles about Africa, but there is a lot Europeans and Americans could learn from Africa.

For example, why is it that Africa is one of the poorest continents in the world, yet the suicide rate in Europe and America is higher than Africa? No one is too old to learn how Africans cope on that harsh continent.

The purpose of this blog also reflects on Joel's articles. How many days can you survive without electricity when in many parts of Africa, there isn’t any power? How do Africans live in the midst of diseases including Aids and Ebola? Why Europeans and Americans migrate to live in Africa, despite the harsh living conditions?

“My articles are sometimes challenging and probing, yet Joel Savage is not a difficult person many think he is. He is happily married with three sons, and always eager to learn. Feel free to contact him anytime you wish to do so.

Dr. Wolff Geisler: Cologne-Germany

Wolff Geisler is believed to be one of the world's famous medical doctors but his love for mankind and the motivation to expose medical crimes around the globe, especially in Africa, has given him less recognition in a world overshadowed by hate, lies, selfishness, greed, and hypocrisy.

Dr. Geisler was born in Germany in the year 1941. A specialist in general medicine, Geisler practiced as a family doctor in Port-Wahn, Cologne, Germany.

Geisler criticized the colonial role of Portugal and in the 1970's and 1980's, he openly criticized the participation of Siemens, Daimler-Benz, Rheinmetall, and Messerschmitt-Bolkow-Blohm, in supporting the Apartheid regime in South Africa.

In his book, 'Aids: Origin, Spread, and Healing,' Geisler reveals the origin of Aids and how deadly diseases and cancer caused sicknesses are deliberately spread through blood transfusion, drinking water, and swimming pools.

The German doctor reveals in his book that HIV and other diseases can be spread by specially bred insects, yet, since 1985, the United States government has denied this specifically bred of insects for that purpose. He also reveals that Aids was a product of Virus of infectious Anaemia of horses.

Research scientists maintained that in certain cases in Florida insects to be regarded as HIV transmitters. HIV can be transmitted by stable flies and can be shown to exist in mosquitoes over a period of 48 hours and in bedbugs for up to eight days.

HIV constituents were shown to exist in insects cells. The HIV-envelope-protein, the core protein, and the reverse transcriptase protein are produced by insect cells. HIV-infected cells were found in more than half of the mosquitoes of the Aedes aegypti type examined in Zaïre (Congo) and the Central African Republic.

Apart from Aids medical crime, Geisler blamed the US government responsible for the spread of diseases through dried milk powder and drinking water.

Geisler argues that Cryptococcosis is a sort of disease infects white people four times more easily on average than black people because it reproduces more slowly in hot surroundings as opposed to cooler places, it was discovered in average six times more frequently in Aids patients from Zaire than patients in the USA.

The man is described as someone who loves to read on issues in regard to the economic and military relations between the Federal Republic of Germany and South Africa.

Apart from his books, magazine Collections in the cabinets and on the shelves, he likes reading international military magazines up to brochures of black African resistance movements of confidential papers, from the boardrooms of German enterprises to official government documents.

Many may not like the Germans because of Adolf Hitler but not every German is like Hitler. In every society, there are both good and bad people. While many shunned Africa and under the umbrella of the World Health Organization, Centers for Diseases Control, scientists, and medical personnel deliberately inflicting diseases in the continent through contaminated vaccines, Geisler’s time in Africa was to record the medical crimes.

For example, Geisler argued for the independence of those African areas of the Portuguese colonialists as the Managing Director of the "German Committee for Angola, Guinea-Bissau, and Mozambique".

At shareholder's meetings, he railed against the participation of German companies in the construction of the Cabora-Bassa hydroelectric dam, with which Portugal extended its domination in Africa, what he called it an "Accessory to murder".

According to a publication, Wolff Geisler has remained always alone and has great difficulty in work because he can not paste and not subordinate to a group. Why? Because he is an intelligent man who wouldn't like to associate himself with such people we still see today, liars and hypocrites.

Like the Dutch scientist and micro-surgeon, Johan Van Dongen, he faced a lot of hostility for revealing in his book about medical crimes and the deliberate spread of diseases.