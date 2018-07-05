Daniel Agboka-Dzegede For NDC Volta Regional Treasurer Position

Good afternoon to you all fellow comrades of the great NDC Party.

As our party in the coming days, will be opening nominations to enable party members pick form to contest the various regional positions, we will like to use this opportune moment and opportunity to present a very hard working comrade to you all.

Mr Daniel Agboka-Dzegede, the current Deputy Volta Regional Treasurer is the best and most suitable person for the regional treasurer position in the upcoming regional elections.

It must be said that, the treasurer of any organization has that unique watchdog role over all aspects of financial management through working with other members of the team to safeguard the organization's finances.

Mr Daniel Agboka-Dzegede, when voted for as the next Volta Regional Treasurer of NDC will account for monies received, spent and invested by Volta NDC.

He will be ultimately responsible for ensuring monies are accounted for and will be the go-to person when the next crop of Volta NDC regional executives have concerns or need financial advice.

He will maintain high ethical standards and analytical ability in the discharge of his duties to the admiration of all party members in the Volta Region.

This is because, Mr Daniel Agboka-Dzegede as the current Deputy regional Treasurer of Volta NDC was able to achieved the following;

Through his dynamic leadership was able to introduced a financial engineering which resulted in the levy that was paid by most aspirants during the last primaries held in the region.

Initially, the idea was objected by some of his colleagues but later they saw wisdom in it and wholeheartedly accepted the proposal by increasing it from his initial proposed figure of Ghc 2,000 to Ghc 10,000 per an aspirants as a result the region can now boast of 1 million Ghana Cedis plus as its investment.

He again with the help of other regional party executives organized a business forum for 75 party activists who had wanted to start businesses as he believes in the power of Entrepreneurship.

He did his best and invited the then Minister of Trade and Industry and some other agencies and indeed they came down to showcased opportunities available for party members to explore.

This program was held at the Residency conference room and was co-chaired by Hon Ganyaglo (Fmr Dep Minister VR) and Hon Gyapong Kudjo (Reg Chair - NDC)

In addition, Mr Daniel Agboka-Dzegede as the Secretary to Resources and Logistics Committee - election 2016, worked closely with the Chairman Hon Prosper Bani together with the committee members and raised funds and resources to support JM election 2016 Volta campaign.

Also, he created a common platform for all Volta constituencies Treasurers with plans of organizing workshops on quarterly basis on issues relating to income generating ideas for supporting party activities in their respective constituencies.

He was always surrounded by party activists to enable him engage them on what and what must be done in order to enable the party recapture power.

As an entrepreneur, he has always educated party youth on the need to venture into businesses related initiatives and still doing so.

Mr Daniel Agboka-Dzegede, when voted for as the next regional treasurer of Volta NDC, he will be responsible for;

General financial oversight.

Funding and fundraising activities.

Financial planning and budgeting.

Financial reporting.

Banking, book keeping and record keeping.

Control of fixed assets of the party.

Training constituency and branch treasurers on how to generate income in order to fund party activities in their respective jurisdictions.

Entrepreneurship workshops for the youth across the region.

To our party delegates once again, the best person to be voted for as the next Volta regional treasurer of NDC should be Mr Daniel Agboka- Dzegede.

The youth should come out massively in great numbers to support, campaign and vote for him in the various constituencies.

To conclude, let us be reminded that, this incompetent government led by Nana Addo has only a term. Let us work assiduously to enable us send them into the deepest part of the forest.

The corruption and the waste of our public purse under President Nana Addo is alarming.

Long Live NDC

Long Live Volta Region

Long Live Daniel Dzegede

Signed

Friends of Daniel Agboka Dzegede