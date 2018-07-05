A.R.S. Youth Association Celebrates A Decade Milestone

It was a very pageantry occasion at the Pig farm ARS Chapel when the youth and the general Assembly of the late Mawu Fe Ame, Rev. Wovenu, Founder and Leader of the Apostle Revelation Society decided to worship and celebrate their ten years Youth Anniversary launch in a grand style.

The theme for the occasion is “Building the Church our individual and collective commitments” which sought to bring all the Youth Choir from far and near to glorify God in song ministration and sweet melodies.

Torgbui Dukli (V) who chaired the ceremony was thankful to the Youth for devoting their time and energy for the works of the lord and building of the Church in terms of developing website for the Church and other souvenirs which was auctioned to generate revenue to help them carry out their corporate social responsibilities.

The leader of the Youths, who doubles as the Financial Secretary, Mr. William Nutsuakor popularly known as Tall Man, expresses joy on their collective achievements, describing it as a difficult journey but with determination and focus, they were able to cross the red sea.

He also outlined their next Youth gathering in September at Dzodze Penyi, where the Youth shall give back to society at the St. Anthony Hospital.

The A.R.S. Youth Association also unveiled their logo to commemorate the day. Torgbui Gbeworza (I), the developmental Chief of Afife Traditional Area and the C.E.O of Wilkado Construction Limited including other revered dignitaries and the Media were there to show their solidarity.