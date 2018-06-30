‘Let’s Appreciate People While They’re Alive’ – Nduom Mourns Amissah-Arthur

Following the death of former vice president, Kwesi Amissah-Arthur, 2016 flagbearer of the Progressive People’s Party (PPP), Papa Kwesi Nduom has called on Ghanaians to desist from downplaying people’s qualifications based on their political affiliations.

“Let's learn to appreciate our own while they are here with us. No matter where they come from or the political colours they wear,” Nduom said on Facebook.

In his tribute to the late former vice president, Amissah-Arthur, Nduom said the demise of Mr. Amissah-Arthur was a great loss to the country and should be of concern to every Ghanaian.

He described him as a gentler, quieter and an unantagonistic character who appreciated gathering people together.

Dr. Nduom said;

A true loss for the nation, from any angle

The sad news that Mr. Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur, former Lecturer in Economics at the University of Ghana, Deputy Minister of Finance & Economic Planning, Governor of Bank of Ghana and Vice President of the Republic passed away this morning should be of concern to every Ghanaian. His passing is a loss to the nation.

Former Vice President Kwesi Amissah Arthur

Quite often, Ghanaians use political affiliation as a reason to play down the qualification, experience and contribut ions of our citizens. This robs us of the necessary human capital we can use to accelerate the creation of significant wealth for our nation.

He was quieter, gentler, not antagonist and one who privately gathered his friends for social outings. Let's learn to appreciate our own while they are here with us. No matter where they come from or the political colours they wear. This loss of his talent at age 67 years old says a lot about us and our nation.

May he Rest In Peace.

Former Vice President, Kwesi Amissah-Arthur died on Friday morning at age 67.An aide to the late Kwesi Amissah-Arthur who confirmed the death to Citi News said Amissah-Arthur collapsed at Airforce Gym on during a workout session and was rushed to the 37 Military Hospital.

Before becoming Veep in August 2012, he was Governor of the Bank of Ghana from 2009 to 2012.

From 1983 to 1986, Amissah-Arthur served as a special assistant to the Secretary of Finance and Economic Planning, Kwesi Botchwey under the Provisional National Defense Council (PNDC) government.

He also served as the Deputy Secretary for Finance in the PNDC government from February 1986 to March 1993.

From April 1993, he continued as the Deputy Minister for Finance in the under the Fourth Republic's first government until March 1997.

Mr. Amissah-Arthur, 67, was appointed as Governor of the Bank of Ghana in October 2009 by then-President John Atta Mills.

He held that position until August 6, 2012, when he became Vice-President of Ghana following the death of Atta Mills.

He was survived by a wife and two children.

Many Ghanaians including former President John Mahama and President Akufo-Addo have expressed their condolences to the family of Mr. Amissah-Arthur while paying glowing tribute to the later, former Vice President.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citinewsroom.com/Ghana

