Book Of Condolence Opens For The Late Amissah-Arthur

The late Vice President, Kwesi Amissah-Arthur, has been described as a gem by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

A statement signed by the NDC's Deputy General Secretary, Koku Anyidoho, said: “The late former Vice President was indeed a gem to the NDC and the Nation, and his departure shall surely leave a huge and yawning gap that we may find difficult to fill.”

The former Vice President passed away during the early hours of today, Friday, June 29, 2018, after he reportedly collapsed at the Airforce Gym in Accra during a workout session.

He was reportedly later rushed to the 37 Military Hospital where he died.

Many tributes have poured in since the story broke.

Former President John Mahama , who served with Amissah-Arthur, from 2012 to 2016, expressed shock upon hearing the story.

President Nana Akufo-Addo, Vice President, Dr. Mahamamudu Bawumia , former president, Jerry John Rawlings among others have all eulogized the late Amissah-Arthur.

“The NDC is in a deep state of mourning as we express heartfelt condolences to the Widow, Mrs. Matilda Amissah-Arthur, the children, and family of the late former Vice President,” the NDC statement stated.

NDC opens book of condolence for late Amissah-Arthur

The statement also said a book of condolence has been opened at the party's headquarters at Adabraka in Accra.

It also directed that all party flags at its regional and constituency offices should fly at half-mast.

“In line with the schedules of the Family as well as the Republic of Ghana, the NDC shall in due course, put out the party’s line of activities to pay glowing and befitting tributes to the memory of the late former Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur,” the statement added.

NDC calls off demo to mourn Amissah-Arthur

The NDC called off its planned demonstration against the dismissal of the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Charlotte Osei and her deputies to mourn Amissah-Arthur.

National Organizer of the NDC, Kofi Adams, said in an interview that:

“As a party, this morning, we took a decision to call off this assembling that we were going to do this morning and try to fix another date to be able to mourn our departed comrade.”

Below is the full statement from the NDC

Sudden, Sad, Extremely Shocking Passing Away Of Former Vice President Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur

The National Democratic Congress (NDC), has been hit hard by the breaking news early this morning about the painful passing away of His Excellency Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur, the immediate-past Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, and Running Mate on the Ticket of the Party in the 2016 General Elections.

Respectful contact has been made with the Family of the late former Vice President, and it has been confirmed that he has indeed passed on to eternal rest and glory.

The NDC is in a deep state of mourning as we express heartfelt condolences to the, Widow, Mrs. Matilda Amissah-Arthur, the children, and family, of the late former Vice President.

As we mourn and respect the memory of His Excellency Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur, the NDC has opened a Book of Condolence, at the Adabraka Headquarters of the Party, and we respectfully invite Party Faithful, members of Sister Political Parties, as well as the General Public, to visit the NDC Headquarters and sign the Book of Condolence in honour of the memory of a fallen gallant comrade and nationalist.

The Regional and Constituency Headquarters’ of the Party are to also open Books of Condolence and have all party flags fly at half-mast.

In line with the schedules of the Family as well as the Republic of Ghana, the NDC shall in due course, put out the Party’s line of activities to pay glowing and befitting tributes to the memory of the late former Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur.

The late former Vice President was indeed a gem to the NDC and the Nation, and his departure shall surely leave a huge and yawning gap that we may find difficult to fill.

May the soul of the late former Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur, find a peaceful resting place in the solemn bosom of God Almighty.

Koku Anyidoho

(Acting General Secretary of the NDC)