Rawlings Pays Tribute To The Late Vice President Amissah-Arthur

Former president Jerry John Rawlings has expressed shock at the sudden demise of former vice president, Kwesi Amissah-Arthur.

In a tweet, Jerry John Rawlings who is the founder of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), the party under whose government Mr. Amissah-Arthur served, described him as a consummate professional.

He said the late Vice President exercised his duties with dignity and humility.

“This has come as a shock. Paa Kwesi @KBAmissahArthur was a consummate professional who exercised his duties with dignity and humility. My sincere condolences to his family. Fare thee well, Sir,” Rawlings said.

Former Vice President, Kwesi Amissah-Arthur died on Friday morning at age 67.

An aide to the late Kwesi Amissah-Arthur who confirmed the death to Citi News said he collapsed at Airforce gym during a workout session and was rushed to the 37 Military Hospital.

Unlike some members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Rawlings maintained a cordial relationship with Mr. Amissah Arthur such that the latter chaired the June 4 Revolutionary lecture this year as part of events to mark the June 4, 1979 revolution.

Before becoming Vice President, in August 2012, the late Amissah-Arthur was Governor of the Bank of Ghana from 2009 to 2012.

From 1983 to 1986, Amissah-Arthur served as a special assistant to the Secretary of Finance and Economic Planning, Kwesi Botchwey under the Provisional National Defense Council (PNDC) government.

He also served as the Deputy Secretary for Finance in the PNDC government from February 1986 to March 1993.

From April 1993, he continued as the Deputy Minister for Finance in the under the Fourth Republic's first government until March 1997.

Mr. Amissah-Arthur, 67, was appointed as Governor of the Bank of Ghana in October 2009 by then-President John Atta Mills.

He held that position until August 6, 2012, when he became Vice-President of Ghana following the death of Atta Mills.

He was survived by a wife and two children.

Many Ghanaians including former President John Mahama and President Akufo-Addo have expressed their condolences to the family of Mr. Amissah-Arthur while paying glowing tribute to the later, former Vice President.