The Performance Of The Cedi Under Presidents Mahama And Akuffo Addo A Comparative Analysis

There is a current discourse on the depreciation of the Cedi to the extent of some demanding the resignation of the Vice President with President Mahama qouted on Tweeter as mocking the President asking what happened to “Weak Fundermentals” Bawumia had alluded to during his reign
Instead of resorting to innuendos I would like do do a comparative analysis of how the Cedi had performed in the first 18 mths under Mahama and Akuffo Addo
The data is taken from the IMF Data Source
Date
President
Occassion
Cedi Rate
Depreciation
Comment
Jan 7th 2013
Mahama
Swearing In
1.905000
Dec 31st 2013
End of year
2.352500
23.49%
By end of first year
June 1st 2014
18 mths in
3.000500
57.51%
By 18 mths
Jan 7th 2017
Akuffo Addo
Swearing In
4.205700
Dec 31st 2017
End of Year
4.520500
7.50%
By end of first Year
June 1st 2019
18 mths in
4.695100
11.68%
By 18mths
Every currency fluctuates from time to time. Under President Mahama the cedi depreciated by 23.49 percent by the of his first year and 18 mths into his Presidency by as much as 57.5 percent.
Comparatively the cedi depreciated by only 7.5% in his first year and by 11.68% 18 mths into President Akuffo Addos reign
It is fair to say that Akuffo Addo had done far better in slowing down the rate of change of the Cedi than Mahama did in the same period of time.
I think in our political discourse we must put the interest of the nation ahead of our political idiosyncrasies. Indeed President Mahama has no moral right to chastice Akuffo Addo on this subject when his performance was far worse. It also has the potential to dent the image and confidence Investors have in the nation with such statement coming from a Former President
Disclaimer: "The views/contents expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of Kwame Atoapem and do not neccessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article."
