Several Youth Participate In Ashanti Region JobCamp

About 100 youth have received awareness training on the employment skills gaps at the 2018 JobCamp in Kumasi.

This is intended to maximize their employment potential.

The youth, who had gathered for the networking forum said they had received some insight into the various job opportunities available.

Ibrahim Usman, a participant at the forum told Citi News that “now, I know I have the greatest role to play, I have to get the requisite skills to get employed into the industry I want to work for.”

Jobcamp, a free networking forum, is being organized by the Ghana Think Foundation, STAR GHANA in partnership with Citi FM in all regions across the country.

It engages the youth, people from academia, private and public sectors to discuss skills development, job creation and employment opportunities.

Daniel Sarpong, the Kumasi lead for Ghana Think Foundation and BarCamps said the foundation is pushing for policies, “driven by the youth, private sector, from academia and the public sectors.”

“The reports from the regional Jobcamps will be put together for the national forum, so at the national forum, we seek to have the findings to drive policy direction of government. So at the end of the day, we can influence positive policies that will affect employment and unemployment.”

Rev. David MacGranaham, founder and head pastor of Favor Chapel International, who represented the private sector in the panel discussion encouraged the youth to “take possession of their lives, work on themselves and develop skills.”

“…every government comes with a wonderful idea to help the youth become employed, yet, at the end of their 4 or 8 years mandate, they are not able to be successful in their projects because corruption plays a role, partisanship plays a role, unpatriotic initiatives play a role,” he said,

He reiterated the need for corruption to be tackled “if we want to see a transformed Ghana where we don't have unemployment issues with our youth in the next 15 years. Otherwise, it's just big talk, big ideas that get nowhere.”

By: Loretta Timah/citinewsrooms.com/Ghana