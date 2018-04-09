BBC World Questions Comes To Accra Tomorrow

On April 10th, BBC World Questions comes to Accra to host a debate on the country’s political and economic future and to find out what Ghanaians themselves have to say about world events.

Ghana was the first country in Sub-Saharan Africa to break free of colonial rule, and remains one of the most stable democracies in West Africa. It relies on gold, cocoa and more recently oil as cornerstones of its economy and has rich resources of fish, timber, bauxite and industrial diamonds. Despite these riches, poverty is widespread and corruption still a problem.

How well is Ghana leading that fight? What of other issues to do with growth, empowerment and securing the future of a young population? And in a country where a major debate has been kick-started about cooking and the role of women, what is happening to sexual politics in Ghana?

Chairing the debate at the British Council’s auditorium in Accra, the BBC’s Jonathan Dimbleby will be joined by a panel of influential politicians and thinkers who will be taking questions from the audience. The panel will include:

· Ursula Owusu-Ekuful (NPP), MP, Minister for Communications

· Bright Simons, social entrepreneur and development activist, President of Mpedigree

· Bishop Titi-Ofei, General Secretary of the National Association of Charismatic and Christian Churches

· Joyce Bawa Mogtari, Special Aide to Former President Mahama. National Democratic Congress

Stephen Titherington, Senior Commissioning Editor, BBC World Service English said: “International debate is at the heart of the BBC World Service, and we’re bringing our flagship debate programme to Accra at a fascinating time as the country and Africa is reshaping its future. We’re keen to hear what questions the audience will want to raise in a debate heard around the world.”

Alan Rutt, Country Director British Council Ghana, said: “We are delighted to be hosting World Questions here in Accra. This debate comes at an exciting time for Ghana and generates space for open and independent debates on current affairs, supporting the British Council’s objective of promoting cultural relations among people worldwide. We are looking forward to an enjoyable evening and some interesting questions for the panel. I look forward to welcoming you to the British Council for this lively BBC debate.”

BBC World Questions is an English language event, created in partnership with the British Council and will be recorded for radio broadcast worldwide.

BBC World Questions will be recorded in English on April 10th at the British Council’s auditorium from 18.00. To join in the debate and be part of the audience please apply for FREE tickets HERE

BBC World Questions: Accra will air on BBC World Service English on April 14th at 1800 GMT and available online after that www.bbc.com/worldserviceradio