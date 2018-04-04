14 Ghana Secondary Technical School Students For Genius Olympiad

A total of 14 students of the Ghana Secondary Technical School (GSTS) in Takoradi are to represent Ghana at this year's Genius Olympiad, to be hosted at Suny Oswego University in New York City, United States of America (USA) from June 11 to 18, 2018.

Genius Olympiad is an international high school project competition about environmental issues. It is founded and organized by Terra Science and Education, USA.

In Ghana, the selection process was organized by the Centre for Natural Science Olympiad with support from the Ghana Education Service, Melody FM in Takoradi and HBY Mining Service.

GSTS was selected to represent Ghana for emerging first, second and third in a robotic competition held in Accra.

Fredrick Osei-Bobbie, Director, Centre of Natural Science Olympiad who disclosed this to DAILY GUIDE noted that while in USA, the students who would be assisted by four leaders would be expected to work on an emergency response robot to evacuate victims of natural disaster.

He noted that the event would create the platform for the Ghanaian participants to showcase their invention.

He added that the competition would also expose the Ghanaian students to the works of their colleagues from other countries.

“It is my hope that GSTS will do well at the competition and bring honour and glory to Ghana. They are going in the name of Ghana and as such must make us proud”, he stressed.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi