Why Did The United Kingdom Allow Inflow Of Dirty Money?

Every year, over four billion dollars are being smuggled out of Bangladesh. Majority of this money are deposited in secret bank accounts of some of the corrupt members of the ruling Bangladesh Awami League and their cohorts. According to the Panama Papers published by the International Federation of Investigative Journalists (IFIJ), and Paradise Paperspublished by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ), a large number of Bangladeshi have secretly registered offshore companies in Panama, British Virgin Islands and other countries. This trend of smuggling out billions of dollars began in 2009 when Bangladesh Awami League came into power winning a landslide victory and the figure of money being smuggled out is increasing every year!

Ruling elites and their cohorts have also snuggled out huge sum of money to Canada, and in Toronto City they already have purchased huge volume of properties in the name of their spouses. This already is an open secret and top level of the government are aware of these illegal activities. A number of Bangladeshi newspapers even have published reports on the properties of Bangladeshi corrupts in Canada. In Toronto City, the area where most of such properties exist already earned the bad name as Begum Para or Spouses Area. Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) in Bangladesh are not being able to initiate any investigation and take action against the perpetrators of such crimes as these corrupts and culprits enjoy undeclared impunity and indemnity.

A retired Colonel is more powerful than any serving General:

If anyone will Google the name of Colonel (Retd) Shahid Uddin Khan and his business houses named Prochchaya Limited or ZumanaInvestment & Holdings, both in English and Bangla language, they'll be stunned seeing tons of evidences of corruption and illegal activities of Col (Retd) Shahid Uddin Khan. They'll also know about his affiliations with a fraudulent MLM company named Destiny Group, his grabbing and selling of government lands and properties by forging documents etcetera etcetera.

ACC too are aware of these facts, but they no more dare touching this ex Colonel as he is a business partner of the family of the Security Advisor of the Prime Minister and claims to a guardian and family friend of UK Labour Party MP, Tulip Siddiq.

Col (Retd) even goes further claiming he hadinvested huge amount of cash during the election campaigns of Tulip Siddiq.Undoubtedly these are false claims save thefact that Col (Retd) Shahid Uddin Khan and his wife Farzana Anjum are the business partners in Prachchaya Limited in Bangladesh and Zumana Investment & Holdings in the UK, where Tulip's paternal uncle wife and his daughter Nowrin Siddiq are holding shares.

Colonel (Retd) Shahid's exposed tactics of threatening ACC:

Read series of self-propaganda materials of Col (Retd) Shahid Uddin Khan on his company's blog.

Reason behind Col (Retd) Shahid's anger on ex chairman of ACC, Golam Rahman is, he initiated to investigate the connections between Destiny Group and Prochchaya Limited.

Here is just a parafraph of many paragraphs in the mentioned page:

"Colonel Md. Shahid Uddin Khan, psc (Retd), the CEO of Prochhaya Ltd is one of those great personalities, who did not care for his outstanding military career while fighting against the corrupted people. He is not much senior to me; but while serving under him, I found him to be a personality of honesty, courage and above all a man of justice. I can cite here a few examples in this regard. The Chairman of Anti-corruption Commission (ACC-Dudok) Mr. Golam Rahman has been telling that the ACC is without its tooth and nails since the day he joined the commission. His this sort of statement expresses his duplicitous or fraudulent type character, because neither he undertook drastic action to shape up the things nor he resigned his post for his dissatisfaction on the systems. Ultimately what he did, he even kept holding his post more than a month after the expiry of his date of retirement; this is also a kind of corruption. Besides, many retired Military Generals, Secretaries, Higher Officials are also found to make adverse comments on the systems; they talk all these rubbish after retirement to get more benefits in some forms or the other. But they never resigned or revolted against the bad systems whilst in service, they rather took every bit of benefits from the systems or Govt and exploited their positions to their optimum advantages and gains. We also find our Higher Level Politicians of both the govt party and opposition blame each other for corruptions, whereas all of them are fully corrupted; this is where our Nation stands. But what Ex Col Shahid Khan Sir did, he did not compromise with any unethical or immoral acts since his boyhood, as I know. He even faced court-martial with courage and accepted a miserable life following the dismissal, but ultimately he won battle and Allah duly Awarded him in due course of time, although the elites of the society are still silent on these noble grounds."

Why a serving Brigradier General published a lenghthy prooaganda in favor of Col (Retd) Shahid?:

A serving Brigaier wrote a very lenghthy propaganda material and didn't bother giving his mobile phone number, alongside this propaganda stuff. Isn't it stunning? Yeah, Col (Retd) Shahid Uddin Khan enjoys blessings from a very influential figure in the government which turned him to a man of huge power.

Colonel (Retd) Shahid Uddin Khan's wife Farzana Anjum and their three daughters are living in the United Kingdom as immigrants under Investors Category visa. An official at the Foreign Exchange Control Department of the Bangladesh Bank said, rhey didn't grant any remission to Col (Retd) Shahid or his wife Farzana to remit such an huge amount of money to the United Kingdom and invest there. It means, the amount had been smuggled out illegally.

Bangladesh Bank's Intelligence Wing and the Anti Corruption Commission are yet to investigate this serious case.

The case of Westmond Power Company:

Col (Retd) Shahid Uddin Khan proudly pronounces in his blog stating he had 'kicked out' the owners of Westmond Power Company - a Malaysia-Bangladesh joint venture!

He has no problem in doing so, because he has blessings from some extremely corrupt figures of the ruling elites.

Several months back, this ex Colonel areanged a road accident and got Tajul Islam Faruk, chairman of Westmond Power Company (kicked out by Col (Retd) Shahid) killed in Habiganj district in Bangladesh. This 'operation' was executed by a trusted lapdog of this ex Colonel - M. Sajjad Hussain, which Bangladeshi intelligence agencies will never know.

How Col (Retd) Shahid cheated the Defence Officer's Housing Society?

According to existing rules of the society, no one can own multiple plots from the Defence Officer's Housing Society (DOHS). But for the ex Colonel, it seems to be a regular habit of violating any rules. He owns a plot at Baridhara DOHS area while also owns another plot at Mirpur DOHS. Why the members of DOHS are silent on this matter?

The case of Bondhishahi Cold Storage:

This 'cold storage' project is located in Comilla district. In fact, there is no cold storage at all save a piece of land and a small construction upto foundation or plinth level. This land belinged to the ancestors of Farzana Anjum, wife of Col (Retd) Shahid. While the actual market value of this property were ten million taka in 2009, Col (Retd) Shahid made a sales agreement with Destiny Multipurpose Cooperative Society Limited (DMCSL) and showed the value of Bondishahi Cold Storage at 810 million taka! Later it was learnt from Dhaka's leading Bangla daily Prothom Alo that Col (Retd) Shahid Uddin Khan's company Prochchaya Limited had smuggled out over fifty billion taka from Bangladesh to various countries by collaborating wirh DMCSL and Destiny Group, a fraudulent MLM racket.

Although ACC had lodged cases against Destiny Group in 2012, and several bigwigs of the racket are in prison facing trials, the Anti Corruption Commission never investigated the Connections of Prochchaya Limited with Destiny Group nor there had ever been any legal actions taken against them. But, former chairman of ACC, Golam Rahnan tried to investigate this matter and he became a victim of false propaganda of Col (Retd) Shahid Uddin Khan and his cohorts.

It should be mentioned here, Col (Retd) Shahid Uddin Khan and Prochchaya Limited are the partners in the proposed Destiny Bank Limited. Documents related to this matter are available with the finance ministry and Bangladesh Bank. This affiliation certainly proves the marriage between Prochchaya Limited and Destiny Group racket.

Why Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is silent?

Ever since a lower court in Bangladesh handed down five year's rigorous imprisonment to the Chairperson of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), on February 8, 2018, in a graft case lodged by the controversial military backed government in 2008, BangladeshI Prime Minister has been claiming in public that this judgement is an 'evidence' of her government's 'sincerety' in 'combating corruption'. But, this specific evidence of massive corruption and fraud by a man belonging to her inner circles proves those claims as mere bluff. Otherwise, we want to see actions instead of mere blank words from our Prime Minister, and immediate investigation into the allegations brought against Col (Retd) Shahid Uddin Khan and his cohorts.

Readers can read several articles by me on this unfathomable friend of Bangladesh Awami League and the current government by visiting the website of this newspaper and other newssites.

Author is a freelance columnist.