Marshalls College Gets Fashion School

Marshalls College has inaugurated the Marshalls Fashion School (MFS) as part of efforts to strengthen contemporary global fashion.

Founder and President of Marshalls College, Dr. Tetteh Nettey, said the youth must be encouraged to access relevant academic programmes that are tailored towards improving their knowledge in the field of fashion and modeling.

He made the call at the inauguration of the fashion school in Accra last week.

“Marshalls has added Fashion Design Technology (Fabric and Leather) to the collection of programmes. We have decided to bring professionalism and perfection to the passion that people have so that when they decide to go into the area of fashion, there is something that measures their effort and awards them with certificate,” he said.

According to Dr Nettey, the new programme has what he called “80% hands-on content and 20% theoretical classroom work,” adding “it is a part of a string of four new sets of exciting and practical oriented programmes to augment existing ones.”

Cutting tape to open the ultramodern fashion studio, Mexico's Ambassador to Ghana Maria de los Arrirola Aguirre, who was the guest of honour, stressed the need for Ghana to take advantage of the fashion industry towards economic growth and said her country was prepared for partnership in that direction.

Mrs Claudia Turbay Quintero, Colombia's Ambassador to Ghana, another guest of honour, indicated that her outfit was ready to support young people in fashion and modeling, saying “Colombia holds annual fashion events that celebrate the youth in fashion and modeling.”

“I would be glad to invite some of these beautiful and talented models to gain some global exposure at these special events,” she explained.

Executive Director of National Vocational Training Institute, NVTI, Mawusi Nudekor Awity, said the fashion studio was well equipped to facilitate the teaching and learning of a more practical approach to fashion design.

The guests were impressed by some collection of clothes designed by students of the Marshalls Fashion School and a fashion show was held later in the evening to climax the event.