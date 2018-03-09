A Joint Conspiracy Of Raw-Mossad Nexus Against Bangladesh!

For Years, India and Israel has comprehensive defence cooperation agreement, under which members of the Indian spy agency Raw are being trained by Israeli Mossad. Extreme intimacy between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is no secret. It is believed that, Mossad had groomed Modi and transformed him into a seasoned politician and played key role behind Modi's rise as one of the strongest political leaders in today's world.

During Netanyahu's recent India tour, Modi had personally sought Israeli support in managing the US in particular as India is preparing to push more than four million Bangla-speaking Muslims and Rohingyas into Bangladesh. Top brasses in Mossad readily agreed to cooperate with Modi in implementing this agenda as Bangladesh not only considers Israel as an enemy state but also has been sending locals to Palestine to fight against Israeli occupation forces. Israel became angry when Bangladeshi Prime Minister in her speech in the United Nations General Assembly in 2016 repeated her government's solidarity with the Palestinian people and demanded establishment of an independent Palestine with Jerusalem as it's capital.

Another reason of Israeli's annoyance is because of imprisonment of pro-Israeli journalist and a self-proclaimed Zionist Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury, who has been in Bangladeshi prison since 2012. Israel and the Jewish policymakers in the world consider Shoaib as their best ally.

For Years, Israeli nationals as well as various thinktanks and Jewish lobby groups in Israel and the world, including American Jewish Committee (AJC) and AIPAC had no hesitations in extending support to Shoaib and AJC even issued a statement in 2014 condemning Bangladeshi authorities for convicting Shoaib Choudhury in a treason and blasphemy case. Several Jewish activists such as Dr. Irwin Cotler, Richard Benkin, Adam Simon, Daniel Pipes, David Harris and many others have been working in favour of this pro-Israel journalist, who also is believed to be closely associated with Mossad.

Bangladeshi intelligence agencies consider Shoaib Choudhury as an exposed representative of Israel and thr Jewish interest groups. Since 2003, Shoaib has written a number of books and published dozens of articles in the newsmedia condemning jihad, Palestinian people's struggle for their own country, and the Muslim nations like Iran.

Shoaib Choudhury also has been branding Muslim Brotherhood as a terror outfit and Hamas as mega-terrorist group. He has also demonized Iranian leader Ayatullah Khomeini, Malaysian leader Maharhir Mohammed and others. From the activities of this man, it seemed as if he had declared crusade against Islam and the Muslim ummah. For this reason, he enjoys unimaginable support from the enemies of Islam.

Adam Simon, a Jew residing in Chicago wrote a letter to the Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on September 26, 2017 seeking release of Shoaib from the prison. He also initiated a petition on the change.org website calling upon the US President Donald Trump to intervene into Shoaib Choudhury's case as the United States Congress in 2007 passed a bi-partisan resolution HR64 by 406 votes in defence of this pro-Israel man.

Director of CIA, Mike Pompeo, who was one of the sponsors of the US Congress resolution is seemingly unhappy on the Bangladesh authorities for disrespecting the US Congress's resolution HR64/2007 and for the 'prolonged imprisonment' of his old friend.

For Israel and the influential Jewish lobby, imprisonment of Shoaib seems to be a matter of annoyance.

According to the Palestinian intelligence sources, Shoaib Choudhury not only is an operative of Mossad, but he also is a Jew in disguise. He had left Islam many years ago and were getting converted into Judaism under the guidance of Rabbi Sue Levy, a native of Houston, Texas. Since his release from the prison in 2005, Shoaib was organizing reception parties during each of the Jewish festivals. He was studying Jewish Torah and Zohar. He stopped attending Friday prayers in the mosques and even didn't go to eid prayers. Shoaib began meeting the small number of BangladeshI Jews and were planning to establish a synagogue in Dhaka.

Palestinian sources claim, Shoaib got the Bangla version of Torah printed and distributed in Bangladesh. He also was wearing Jewish charm Star of David in his neck and had Jewish charm named Hamsa displayed both in his house and office. Richard Benkin played the role of a dedicated mentor and promoter of Shoaib Choudhury. It was Benkin, who were helping Shoaib in getting media coverage in the world.

Rowdy Jewish billionaires like Nina Rosenwald, owner of the American Securities and founder of the Gatestone Institute are not going to let Shoaib be 'defeated' in the hands of the Muslims. Nina or people like her are ready to pledge sacks of cash in protecting Shoaib and giving a 'proper lesson' to the 'antisemitic' Bangladesh for continuing 'hostility' towards Israel, Jews and their blue-eyed darling in Bangladeshi prison. Nina reportedly considers Shoaib as her own son and has been supporting him with grants for many years. Similarly, Daniel Pipes and his Middle East Forum were paying large sum of money to Shoaib every year. Gatestone Institute and Middle East Forum are the lifeline of Shoaib Choudhury's pro-Israel newspaper named Blitz.

Majfuz Ullah, a senior journalist in Dhaka said, Shoaib Choudhury and his newspaper are creations of Israel, Zionists and Jews and Shoaib and Blitz are their mouthpiece.

Swadesh Roy, executive editor of Daily Janakantha in a TV talkshow in 2014 said, Shiaib Choudhury is not a journalist and had never worked for any Bangladeshi media.

A leader of the National Press Club in Dhaka said, Shoaib Choudhury not only was convicted in treason and blasphemy case bit he also was convicted in a fraud case filed by a local company named Procchaya Limited, which is owned by the wife and daughter of Maj Gen (Retd) Tarique Ahned Siddique, Security Advisor to the Bangladeshi Prime Minister. He indicated, Shoaib cannot walk out of the jail until Gen Siddique holds the office. Gen Siddique's business partner in Westmond Power Company as well as Prochchaya Limited. Col (Retd) Shahid Uddin Khan has been assigned to closely monitor Shoaib's cases so that he does not get released. Accordingly, Col Khan has instructed the officials of the National Security Intelligence as well as judges in the respective courts to ensure, Shoaib Choudhury remains in the jail until further instructions.

American national Richard Benkin's recent trip to Bangladesh and his shedding of crocodile tears for the local Hindus actually are part of the evil game plan of the Israel-India nexus. Bangladesh authorities are still in dark about this serious conspiracy.

M M Hassan is a researcher on regional affairs.